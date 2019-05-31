Jamie Carragher Names the Tottenham Duo Who Will Pose Biggest Threat to Liverpool in Madrid

Jamie Carragher has labelled Tottenham duo Christian Eriksen and Son Heung-min as the two main threats to Liverpool ahead of the Champions League final on Saturday evening.

Despite marksman Harry Kane being passed fit for the match in Madrid, former Reds centre back Carragher has revealed it is the versatile pair of Eriksen and Son that strikes the most fear into him.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

Speaking to the Anfield Wrap Podcast, the former Champions League winner gave his reasoning for why he believes the pair could have a major say in the scoreline.

"Son's power and pace and Eriksen's ability on the ball," he said. "I feel sorry sometimes for Eriksen. He's that important to Tottenham that you have to play him every game. Sometimes you see him and he actually looks a little bit tired, or not quite himself.

"When he's on it, he's a massive player for them."

Unfortunately for both Liverpool and Carragher, the Danish midfielder will be well rested heading into the game as both teams have had a relatively long three week break to rest and recharge their batteries.

Both players will be hoping to prove the 41-year-old right and make their mark on what is a historic night for Spurs in their first ever Champions League final.

Liverpool are favourites heading into the match after running Manchester City close for the Premier League title, beating teams like Bayern Munich and Barcelona on the way to the final, while Spurs squeaked through on away goals in both their quarter final with Manchester City and their semi final against Ajax.