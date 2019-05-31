José Mourinho Names His Two Key Players Ahead of the Champions League Final

Former Manchester United manager José Mourinho has named his two key players in the Champions League final between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool.

The 56-year-old has been been out of work since being sacked by Manchester United in December, but has been linked with a number of managerial vacancies in that time; including some surprising links to Roma, and even Marseille.

For now, though, Mourinho continues to make appearances as a television pundit and he was recently asked to choose who he thought would be the key player for each team in the Champions League Final on Saturday.

"If I had to choose one, fundamentally in this last phase of growth, it would be Van Dijk (for Liverpool). For Tottenham, because they made the final without Harry Kane, I would say Eriksen," he told Eleven Sports (as transcribed by Manchester Evening News).

Mourinho added that he felt neither side could be given the tag of favourites ahead of the game due to ways in which they had both reached the final.

"I always say that the team that has something extraordinary on their way to the final is the team that is a little further ahead.

"The curious thing about this final is that the two arrive in an absolutely incredible way. They arrive their almost like titans, completely convinced that they are going to destroy their rival, it has everything to be a final with two teams completely convinced that 'the trophy is mine'."

As Mourinho alluded to, both teams reached the final in dramatic circumstances, with Liverpool overturning a 3-0 first leg deficit against Barcelona to win 4-0 in the second leg at Anfield.





Tottenham found themselves 3-0 on aggregate in the second leg against Ajax but a stunning hat-trick from Lucas Moura, including the winning goal deep into injury time, sent Spurs to their first ever Champions League final.

The Champions League final between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool takes place on Saturday at 8pm at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid.