Jurgen Klopp Confirms Roberto Firmino Is Fit for Champions League Final Against Tottenham

From Madrid - Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Roberto Firmino is fit to feature in the Champions League final clash with Tottenham on Saturday night.

Firmino missed Liverpool's final three Premier League games of the season with a muscle injury, as well as the club's 4-0 Anfield win over Barcelona which booked their trip to Madrid for this game. Firmino took part in a full training session at Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano with the rest of the squad, quashing any concerns over his fitness.

The Brazilian's fitness was one of a number of topics Klopp spoke about on Friday, and here's some of the best bits from his press conference.

On Roberto Firmino's Fitness & Whether He'll Start

Klopp confirmed Firmino was good to go, but stopped short of admitting that he'd start the game (he will, you know he will) - some mind games, perhaps?

He said: "Yes, he’s ready. If he will start...if Poch afterwards says his exact line-up then call me and I will tell you our line-up as well. If not, then I thought I’d keep at least a few question marks open.

"He’s fit, he’s trained, he’s here and if nothing happened from the moment he left the plane until now - I didn’t see him since then - he’ll be fine."

On What He's Learned From Last Year's Final & Previous Finals

"That a kick from 18 metres can be a goal as well. From the other finals? Nothing, really. The finals were always different - different teams, different circumstances, the opponent is different.

"If I would be the reason for losing six finals in a row, then everybody needs to worry, really. If that's not the case, you have a chance, and that's how you have to see it actually.

"They were three strange goals (in last year's defeat to Real Madrid). A goal of the year and two more strange goals which we usually don't concede, but we conceded them. We have to accept that. But we learned a lot during the time we've had together, we're a completely different side to last year.

"The final was like a starting point for the next steps.

On Whether Liverpool Have the Advantage & Are Favourites

"If I thought Tottenham had an advantage I would be mad. We don't think about it. It's about working for an advantage tomorrow. People will say we're favourites but we won both games 2-1 - the second one with a strange goal."