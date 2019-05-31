Liverpool Confirm 23-Man Squad Ahead of Champions League Final Against Tottenham

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has named the squad that will travel to Madrid for the Champions League final on Saturday, with Naby Keita's absence confirmed.

The Guinean midfielder has endured a difficult first season at Anfield after his long-awaited arrival from RB Leipzig last summer, but seemed to be hitting his best form at just the right time before picking up a groin injury in the first leg of the Reds' semi-final against Barcelona.

He missed the remainder of the league season, including the triumphant second leg, and while it was believed that the four-week break between the final Premier League fixture and the June 1st date with Tottenham would give him a chance at recovery, it would now appear that he is no condition to take part.

Our confirmed travelling squad for the #UCLfinal... — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 31, 2019

The 23 players who will travel were announced on Liverpool's website, and Keita's omission means Klopp will likely choose a midfield three from Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum, James Milner and club captain Jordan Henderson, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is an option once again after missing almost the entire season with injury.

Some had sweated the fitness of Roberto Firmino after a muscular injury ruled him out of the concluding games of Liverpool's regular season, but he has recovered in time to at least make the squad, and is joined as ever by his contemporaries Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Despite contracts expiring next month, the trio of Daniel Sturridge, Alberto Moreno and Divock Origi - the latter looking most likely to feature at some point after his semi-final heroics - all travel with the squad.

👣 - "We've made a lot of steps as a team."



Divock Origi says he is ready to play in any role for @LFC in Saturday's #UCL final, saying the team are more talented now than ever: https://t.co/RO8gw9Qx06 pic.twitter.com/34hj07ZPuv — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) May 30, 2019

At the back, there are few surprises as Klopp looks likely to stick with his recent first-choice back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson, either side of Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk.

Joe Gomez may feel he has a case for a starting role after impressing earlier this season, with Klopp's team selection far from straight forward heading into the biggest game of the season.