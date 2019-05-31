Luka Jovic 'Clears Out Frankfurt Locker' as He Remains Determined to Seal Move to Real Madrid

Eintracht Frankfurt striker Luka Jovic has emptied his locker at the club, further suggesting that he has no intention of returning to the Bundesliga side as he awaits a move to Real Madrid.

Reports have suggested that a €60m deal has been in place for weeks, although the move is yet to be confirmed by either side, amid suggestions that talks had broken down.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

However, according to Bild, Jovic remains confident that a deal will be struck, so much so that he has already emptied out his locker at the club.

The 21-year-old left the club to go on holiday but, with the move to Real seemingly so close, he chose to take all of his belongings with him as he does not intend to return to Frankfurt.

AS state that the €60m deal remains in place, and all that is missing is simply the official confirmation from both sides. When this announcement will come is unknown, although they suggest that Jovic will be confirmed as a Real player shortly after the deal for Chelsea's Eden Hazard is completed on June 3.

With just 31-year-old Karim Benzema and the out-of-favour Mariano Diaz as recognised strikers at the club, Los Blancos are eager to add some firepower in attack as they seek to bounce back from a hugely disappointing campaign.

Benzema led the club's scoring charts with 21 league goals, but no other player managed to hit double figures in La Liga, which saw Real drop to third in the standings.

Fierce rivals Barcelona finished a whopping 19 points ahead, and Zinedine Zidane is thought to be readying a huge shopping spree this summer in response.

The likes of Hazard and Tottenham Hotspur's Christian Eriksen are thought to be high on his wish list, but Jovic is also one of Zidane's most-wanted acquisitions. The Serb racked up 27 goals and seven assists in all competitions last season, and now seems to be nearing a switch to the Santiago Bernabeu.