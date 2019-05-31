Unai Emery Concedes 'Some Players Need to Leave' After Arsenal's Europa League Final Defeat

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has conceded that 'some players need to leave' following the club's dissatisfactory Europa League final loss to Chelsea.

That 4-1 defeat in Baku sealed the Gunners' Champions League-less fate for the third season running, after they finished fifth in the Premier League.



KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/GettyImages

And, speaking on the cloudy future of the club, as quoted by Sky Sports, Emery declared: "Our idea is to continue to carry on and improve with the young players that have arrived. Maybe some players need to leave but it's not the moment to speak about that.

"We have the possibility for a lot of players to improve. We have young players getting the first experience of a final and I am positive for our future with young players getting better in our way.

"I am very proud of our work, not very proud to not achieve our target, but proud of our work because I think the players did all they could to achieve our target and we are closer to other teams. The next year we can continue with the same team with some players coming to help us get better.

"We have big players with experience and some young players. This year we will use to be closer to the other teams. The next year we need the same idea, to add some new players, but it's the same way as this year, to do one step more."

However, the biggest roadblock to them doing this will likely be their summer transfer budget, with a lack of top tier European football costly to the coffers.



Real Madrid on top once again! 🤑



Any surprises here? pic.twitter.com/dv1KOZ55XD — 90min (@90min_Football) May 30, 2019

Indeed, when asked if their summer plans had been scuppered by the failure to qualify for the Champions League, Emery admitted: "Maybe. But we are a big team and Arsenal is a big name in the football world and a lot of players want to play here.

"We need in this process to be strong in our idea and our way. That is the way we started this season. The idea was to get more competitive as a team and be closer to the teams. We did that but at the moment it's not enough for our targets, but the next week and the next year our idea will continue in our mind.

"I don't know for transfers for next year but the club is working to do everything we need to improve."