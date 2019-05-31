Why Real Madrid Won't Unveil Eden Hazard at the Bernabeu Until After 11 June

Real Madrid are not likely to unveil expected new signing Eden Hazard at the Bernabeu until after 11 June, although it is thought an official announcement might still be made before then.

It is customary for Real to parade new signings in front of fans and the media at grand unveiling events, as was the case with the likes of David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo in past years.

However, despite the belief that a transfer is close to being finalised, Marca has reason to suggest it is not quite close enough that he will be unveiled in the next couple of weeks.

No reason is given in the report, but with Hazard captaining Belgium in Euro 2020 qualifiers against Kazakhstan and Scotland on 8 June and 11 June respectively it is fairly obvious why his unveiling as a Real Madrid player will not be happening until after then.

For it to go ahead any sooner, a deal would have to be struck more or less immediately, and Marca notes that talks between Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia and Los Blancos equivalent Angel Sanchez will be meeting 'in the coming days' to hammer out the final details.

By the time that meeting takes place and it is possible for a transfer to be signed off, Hazard will have reported for Belgium duty. Assuming a deal is agreed, Real could still announce it as soon as it happens, but they will also want the fanfare of a public unveiling at a later date.

As far as the player is concerned, his part of it is already agreed after revealing live on television immediately after the Europa League final this week that he is just waiting on the clubs.

"I made my decision two weeks ago and now it just depends on the club, both clubs," he said.

"I'm just waiting like you wait and the fans wait. You will know in a couple of days. I think it's goodbye but you never know - my dream was to play in the Premier League and I did this for seven years, but now might be time for a new challenge."