Antonio Conte Refuses Question When Asked About Inter's Interest in Man Utd Striker Romelu Lukaku

Newly-appointed Inter boss Antonio Conte refused to comment when asked about the potential signing of Romelu Lukaku.

It's understood that Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is willing to let the Belgian leave Old Trafford before the start of next season, with the Red Devils looking for around £80m for the striker.



Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

He's been heavily linked with Serie A outfit Inter in recent weeks who themselves have just appointed former Chelsea boss Conte as their new manager, although the Italian refused to be pressed on whether or not he would pursue Lukaku this summer.

Speaking with the BBC World Service via the Daily Mirror, Conte admitted that whilst he will look to improve his side he was unwilling to discuss the matter. He said: "I think now it’s very difficult to talk about this. For sure, we have a plan to try to improve the team.



"But it will be very important for the players, it will be very important to have a great will and great ambition, me, the players and the club, to try to reduce this gap.

"I repeat in this moment there is a sporting director to talk about this and do this question about the transfer market, about the players. But I repeat, now we are very focused to do the first step and to work together."



Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Despite often being used as a substitute Lukaku still managed to score 12 goals in 32 Premier League appearances during the 2018/19 season, finishing as United's second top scorer in what was largely a disappointing campaign for his side.

Now, Lukaku appears to have been singled out by Inter as the man they wish to replace Mauro Icardi with, who could depart San Siro in the summer transfer window.

