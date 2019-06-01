Former Arsenal, Spain Star Jose Antonio Reyes Killed in Car Crash

It has been confirmed that former Sevilla, Arsenal winger José Antonio Reyes has been killed after being involved in a car crash in Spain.

By 90Min
June 01, 2019

The former Spain international was involved in a traffic collision in his native Seville on Saturday morning, with Marca confirming that Reyes sadly lost his life in the accident.

Further details of the incident have not been made public at this time.

Tributes have come pouring in for Reyes, who was on the books with second division side Extremadura UD, from across the footballing world.

His boyhood club Sevilla, where Reyes made his debut aged 16, were among the first to pay tribute to the former Spain international on Saturday.

Reyes went on to become the first Spaniard to ever win the Premier League when he joined Arsenal, going on to be part of the club's Invincibles season before leaving in 2006.

Spells with both Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid followed before he returned to Sevilla in 2012.

Working with now Arsenal manager Unai Emery, Reyes was part of the Sevilla squad that lifted three consecutive Europa League titles between 2014 and 2016.

He also picked up 22 appearances for the national team during his career, playing a part in Spain's journey in the 2006 World Cup in Germany.

      Modal message