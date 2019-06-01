Copa America 2019: 6 Players to Watch Who Could Earn a Move to Europe This Summer

Domestic league seasons may have come to an end in many parts of the world, but this summer will still see the game we love take place across the globe.

Along with the UEFA Nations League and international friendlies, the 46th edition of the Copa America will also take place this summer, as 12 nations battle it out for the famous trophy.

Held in Brazil, the Selecao will compete against Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela, as well as guest entrants Japan and Qatar to be crowned Copa America 2019 winners.

Buda Mendes/GettyImages

While a number of established names will be competing in the competition, it also gives the spotlight for lesser-known players to showcase what they can do, and subsequently move to a side in Europe this summer.

Here are six players who could earn a move to a European club as a result of their performances in this summer's Copa America.

Everton (Gremio & Brazil)

Thomas Eisenhuth/GettyImages

Everton is one of three players in Brazil's 23-man squad not currently plying their trade in Europe, although with one being Fagner - the 29-year-old who failed to convince at the World Cup - and the third being back-up goalkeeper Cassio, it's the winger who seems more likely to earn a move this summer.

Currently at Gremio, Everton has started the season well, netting six goals in the first 12 games of the season, which has in part resulted in his selection for Tite's squad this summer.

The Copa Libertadores winner - who already has four caps for Brazil - will have to battle Philippe Coutinho, Neymar, Richarlison and David Neres for one of two spots on the flanks, but is certainly capable of carrying his club form into the Copa America.

Josef Martinez (Atlanta United & Venezuela)

BENJAMIN CREMEL/GettyImages

Josef Martinez has become a name most football fans are accustomed with, mainly due to his bizarre penalty technique, but the 26-year-old certainly knows where the back of the net is.

Currently at MLS side Atlanta United, the striker fired his side to the title in 2018, while his 35 goals in 39 games earned him not only the Golden Boot, but also the MLS MVP award.

One of his teammates that season, Miguel Almiron, has since swapped MLS for Europe following his January 2019 move to Newcastle with success. Martinez could also do the same this summer, especially with a good showing for Venezuela at the Copa America.

Exequiel Palacios (River Plate & Argentina)

Marcelo Endelli/GettyImages

Exequiel Palacios was a player who first came to Europe's attention when Real Madrid looked to complete a deal for the midfielder around the time of the Copa Libertadores final in 2018.

Fast forward five months - after River Plate won the competition 5-3 on aggregate - the 20-year-old is still playing in his homeland amid speculation that Arsenal now want to sign the midfielder.

This season Palacios has one goal and four assists in 14 Primera Division games at the heart of River Plate's midfield. If however he were to perform well for Argentina at this summer's Copa America, it's unlikely he'll be playing football in his homeland for much longer.

Nahitan Nandez (Boca Juniors & Uruguay)

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Another midfielder to keep an eye on now is Uruguay's Nahitan Nandez, who currently plays his club football for Argentine giants Boca Juniors.

The 23-year-old has been there since 2017, winning the league title in 2017/18, as well as reaching the 2018 Copa Libertadores final, before losing out to River Plate over two legs.

A tenacious, all-action midfielder, Nandez also boasts 22 caps for Uruguay since his debut in 2015, which is seven more than Arsenal's Lucas Torreira, and featured in every game for La Celeste during the 2018 World Cup.

Wuilker Farinez (Millonarios & Venezuela)

RAUL ARBOLEDA/GettyImages

We now turn our attention to matters concerning Venezuela at the other end of the pitch, as they enter 2019's Copa America with a promising young goalkeeper between the sticks.

Wuilker Farinez is a 21-year-old who currently plays for Colombian side Millonarios, having done so since January 2018, but is already attracting interest from sides across Europe - namely Barcelona, as a back-up for Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

At 5'9, Farinez is certainly in the bracket of modern day goalkeepers, with his agility and ability with the ball at his feet his best attributes. He also has 12 caps for the national team, with a impressive display during a recent 3-1 win over Argentina only further enhancing his reputation.

Santiago Arzamendia (Cerro Porteno & Paraguay)

ROBYN BECK/GettyImages

A defender rounds off this list, although that term is used loosely because Santiago Arzamendia is a full back with the appetite to effect matters in the attacking third of the pitch.

The 21-year-old is a pacy left back best known for his delivery, whether that be in-play or from set pieces, and his reputation has grown since breaking into Cerro Porteno's first team in his homeland.





Arzamendia only made his debut for Paraguay's national team in March - his only cap to date - although a strong showing at this summer's Copa America, if given the opportunity, could see him make tracks to Europe sooner rather than later.