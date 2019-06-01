Filipe Luis to Confirm Atletico Madrid Exit in the Next Few Days Amid Barcelona Interest

Atlético Madrid full back Filipe Luís is expected to confirm in the next few days that his combined eight-year spell with the club will come to an end this summer.

The Brazil international has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona ahead of the new campaign as they continue to look for an experienced understudy for Jordi Alba, as opposed to using youth players Juan Miranda or the departing Marc Cucurella.

It's understood Barcelona want to snap up Luís when he becomes a free agent this summer, and Marca claim the 33-year-old's departure from the Wanda Metropolitano could be confirmed as early as next week.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

While Luís isn't in a rush to get a deal over the line ahead of becoming a free agent this summer, the Brazilian wants to sort out his proposed future at Camp Nou before the start of the Copa América on 15 June.

Brazil, who are hosting the 46th instalment of the competition, get things underway against Bolivia at the Cícero Pompeu de Toledo Stadium in São Paulo. Non-CONMEBOL teams Qatar and Japan will also compete in the predominantly South American tournament.

Although Atlético's Luís wouldn't ordinarily be a starting player for the national team, the absence of Marcelo and Alex Telles could mean that manager Tite favours him over the less experienced Alex Sandro from Juventus.

OFFICIAL: Dani Alves has replaced PSG teammate Neymar as Brazil captain for this summer's Copa America on home soil. https://t.co/OwHOQfdntn — Jonathan Johnson (@Jon_LeGossip) May 28, 2019

Brazil are the third most successful county in Copa América history, having lifted eight titles, while only Argentina (14) and Uruguay (15) have won more.