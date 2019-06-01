Gennaro Gattuso Reveals He Decided to Leave Milan Before 1-0 Sampdoria Loss in March

Gennaro Gattuso has claimed he decided to leave Milan at the end of the season before their game against Sampdoria in March.

I Rossoneri missed out on Champions League qualification despite ending the campaign with four wins in their last four games, with Atalanta finishing third and Inter securing fourth, Gattuso eventually leaving Milan on Tuesday.

Milan lost the game at Sampdoria, having suffered a demoralising 3-2 defeat to Inter 13 days before.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Discussing his time at Milan, 41-year-old Gattuso said, as quoted by Football Italia: “It was an incredible journey at Milan, both as a player and a coach, so I owe a lot to this club. I made this decision because it was right that we take separate paths at that moment.

“This group gave everything it had. Perhaps I let them down, as in the moment when we should’ve killed off the competition for the top four, we were unable to do it. When results don’t arrive, the responsibility always falls on the coach.

"I had already decided to leave Milan, whether we qualified for the Champions League or not. I’d made the decision before the Sampdoria game. Some of my comments before that match, saying I would speak out in around two months, hit the headlines and it’s true that I was referring to that decision."



Regarding his own future, Gattuso revealed he is still undecided and needs to chat to those around him before making a firm commitment.

He added: "In this world, it’s not good to be too ‘real’, too direct. It’s what I’m like and I have to improve in that sense if I want to be a professional coach.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

"I do want to get straight back to work. It’s not just me, as with all my staff, so before making any decision, I’ll have to talk it over with them too.

“I don’t know who the new Milan coach will be, but the club is in good hands with some great professionals and solid foundations. They will make the right choice."