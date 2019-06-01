PSV Eindhoven winger Hirving Lozano hinted that he could be on the move this summer as he's eager to be competitive in the Champions League.

The Mexico international made six appearances in Europe's elite competition this season, scoring in draws against Tottenham and Inter but eventually finishing at the bottom of their group.

Despite qualifying for next year's competition once again with PSV, Lozano has suggested he could leave the club this summer as he continues to push to become one of the best players on the planet, and he insists the Champions League is vital for that to happen.

"I think I’m ready to take a step forward," Lozano said, quoted by the Manchester Evening News. "But it makes no sense to talk about things that could happen, my heart is with PSV and I’m not sure what will happen tomorrow.

"[The Champions League is] the stage that I aspire to be on, it’s also necessary to become a better footballer. It’s important for me to play against the best footballers in the world."

Although long-term suitors Manchester United could be deemed to be out of the question after their failure to finish inside the top four, Lozano's former president insists that a deal could be on the cards as the Premier League giants have been scouting him ever since he was 16.

"What I can say and guarantee is that Hirving has had a Manchester United scout watching him since he was 16," Jesús Martínez told ESPN Deportes. "They have his whole record.

"They have everything: videos, goals, behaviour, qualifications. They are one of the clubs with the best scouts and professionals in that area.

"My ultimate dream would be to see 'Chucky' at United and Hector [Herrera] at Atlético [Madrid]. It would be my dream and theirs."