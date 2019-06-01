Hugo Lloris is solely focused on securing Tottenham's first Champions League title, but he could also make personal history by emulating Franz Beckenbauer's 44-year-old record of lifting the World Cup and the UCL trophy in the space of 12 months.

Spurs take on Liverpool at the Wanda Metropolitano in what is only the second all-English final in the competition's history, following Manchester United's triumph over Chelsea in Moscow in 2008.

Lloris himself is no stranger to major finals, having lifted the World Cup as France's captain in 2018, and he could become the first player since Beckenbauer in 1974 to lift the World Cup, followed by the Champions League the next campaign.

Despite this however, Lloris insists his drive to win the competition stems from a want for Tottenham to be successful, rather than any personal accomplishments.

As quoted by The Mirror, he said: "It is a privilege to win a World Cup with my country. An achievement that would not have been possible without my teammates, just like here.

"Without the Tottenham team I would not have been able to be here. I feel privileged but the most difficult is in the final. We must do everything to win it and leave a mark in the Champions League."

Tottenham's route to the final in Madrid has by no means an easy one. Its place in the knockout stages was only secured with an 85th minute equaliser from Lucas Moura in a 1-1 draw against Barcelona in their final group game.

It then enjoyed dramatic late wins over Manchester City and Ajax in the quarter and semi final, with the 32-year-old putting it down to the unity built up in the team.

Lloris added: "I think that the team feeling that was seen a lot in the Amsterdam semi final against Ajax, between all players and coaches and managers and fans, was a special moment of our careers.

"We want the final to be a special moment. It's a team sport we spend a lot of time together and working on that communion is very important and that's what allows us to get to this point, because we play as a team."