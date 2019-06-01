Juventus Targeting Shock Move for Kieran Trippier Should Joao Cancelo Leave Serie A Champions

Juventus are planning a shock move for Tottenham right back Kieran Trippier should Joao Cancelo leave the club, as La Vecchia Signora prepare for the slated arrival of current Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri.

Sarri only arrived in London last summer but has had to deal with large sections of criticism throughout the campaign which has led to rumours of his imminent departure.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Despite the criticism, the Italian did win the Europa League whilst guiding Chelsea back into the Champions League places and to the Carabao Cup final. Juventus lifted an eighth consecutive Serie A title under Massimiliano Allegri but failed to secure a fifth consecutive domestic double and exited the Champions League at the quarter final stage.





As a result, I Bianconeri parted company with Allegri at the end of the season and are believed to be confident of landing Sarri as his replacement.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, full back Cancelo has been told he can leave the club as they prepare for Sarri to bring his trademark style of play to Turin. The 25-year-old is deemed unlikely to fit the new system and already has attracted interest from Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Juventus are targeting Trippier, who has also been linked with Napoli over the last few months. Trippier shot to prominence for some stand out displays at last summer's World Cup but has struggled to replicate that form with Tottenham this season.

Tullio M. Puglia/GettyImages

33-year-old Croatian striker Mario Mandzukic is also believed to be on the chopping block despite signing a contract extension just a few months ago.