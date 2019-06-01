Mauricio Pochettino Thanks Supporters and Urges Tottenham to 'Write History' Ahead of CL Final

Mauricio Pochettino has delivered one final message to Tottenham fans as his side look to make history by beating Liverpool in the Champions League final in Madrid on Saturday night.

Spurs go into the clash as underdogs, given their mixed Premier League campaign compared to the Reds' admirable challenge against Manchester City, but have shown incredible steel throughout their European journey to get past City and Ajax in the quarter and semi finals.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

Ahead of Saturday's game, Pochettino urged Spurs fans to enjoy the occasion and admitted he hoped to be celebrating at the end of the game.

He said: "It's an unbelievable feeling. I wanted to say thank you so much for all your support in that journey. It was an amazing experience. Now it's about enjoying it. It was so difficult to get to the final but now it's about writing history and I hope all together we write that wonderful history.

"I hope you enjoy and thank you again for trusting in us and always sending that amazing, powerful energy, and we hope all together to celebrate at the end of the game."

Pochettino has had a number of headaches over his starting XI to deal with in recent weeks, with Jan Vertonghen, Harry Winks and Harry Kane all back fit and pushing for starts.

Lucas Moura, the hat trick hero of the second leg against Ajax, and Son Heung-min have been tipped to start up front should Pochettino opt against using Kane from the very first whistle.