Real Madrid Identify Juventus Star Miralem Pjanic as Alternative to Paul Pogba & Christian Eriksen

By 90Min
June 01, 2019

Real Madrid have identified Juventus star Miralem Pjanic as an alternative target if they fail to sign Manchester United's Paul Pogba or Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen this summer.

Zinedine Zidane is widely reported to be on the lookout for attacking reinforcements this summer amid the uncertainty surrounding the futures of a number of star players, but Los Blancos also appear to be in the market for a new creative midfielder ahead of the new season.

With Eden Hazard's seemingly inevitable move to the Bernabeu from Chelsea appearing to fit the bill in the attacking department, Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba and Tottenham maestro Christian Eriksen have also been heavily linked with moves to Madrid.

However, according to AS, should the La Liga giants miss out on moves for both Premier League stars, Los Blancos will instead turn their attentions to the Italian top flight with a bid for Juventus' Pjanic.

It is said Zidane has already given the club his seal of approval for a potential move for the Bosnian midfielder, who is also admired by Madrid's general director Jose Angel Sanchez, in the event that the club are unable to lure either Pogba or Eriksen.

Pjanic has been an ever-present once more for Juventus this season, making 44 appearances across all competitions for I Bianconeri, but the Serie A champions are now set for a summer of huge upheaval.

Massimiliano Allegri's departure as manager is set to spark a significant period of change in Turin, and it is said the Serie A champions would be prepared to move Pjanic on this summer.

The 29-year-old only committed to a new contract at the Allianz Stadium until 2023 last season, but Juve could apparently seek to generate a considerable fee in Pjanic's departure which could help to fund the club's moves to add fresh impetus in midfield.

Chelsea star N'Golo Kante and Lyon sensation Tanguy Ndombele are apparently high on the agenda of Juve's wish list this summer, and Real Madrid's interest in Pjanic could therefore suit all parties - though the Italians are likely to demand a fee between €80m and €100m for the Bosnian.

