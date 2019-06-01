Twitter Explodes as Liverpool Take Early Advantage in Champions League Final From Penalty Spot

By 90Min
June 01, 2019

The Champions League final promised to be a captivating encounter, but we didn't have to wait too long before we got our first key moment in the game. 

After just 30 seconds Liverpool were awarded a penalty for a handball against Moussa Sissoko, with Tottenham barely having a touch of the ball beforehand.

Mohamed Salah, the man who was forced off early in last year's Champions League final, stepped up and slotted beyond Hugo Lloris to give the Reds a very early lead.

It sent the fans into mayhem, and even those who were on their phones or behind their computer screens took to Twitter to express their delight at the lightning-quick start from Jurgen Klopp's men. 

We knew it was going to be a tense game for both sets of fans to watch, although Tottenham fans will be slightly more worried now after a disastrous start.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message