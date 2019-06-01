Twitter Explodes as Liverpool Take Early Advantage in Champions League Final From Penalty Spot

The Champions League final promised to be a captivating encounter, but we didn't have to wait too long before we got our first key moment in the game.

After just 30 seconds Liverpool were awarded a penalty for a handball against Moussa Sissoko, with Tottenham barely having a touch of the ball beforehand.



A HUGE decision just 22 seconds into the #UCLfinal 😳



This was the penalty awarded to Liverpool after Moussa Sissoko's handball... pic.twitter.com/FypjV9GMNA — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) June 1, 2019

Mohamed Salah, the man who was forced off early in last year's Champions League final, stepped up and slotted beyond Hugo Lloris to give the Reds a very early lead.

It sent the fans into mayhem, and even those who were on their phones or behind their computer screens took to Twitter to express their delight at the lightning-quick start from Jurgen Klopp's men.



*Tottenham serial bottlers, never win anything and always manage to shoot themselves in the foot



Fans when they bottle it: pic.twitter.com/1rFnDSIj2o — Temz🇳🇬👑 (@Temzinoo1) June 1, 2019

I love you Liverpool. How can tottenham do this in 20 seconds lmaooo — Triple A theories (@AbdiasisAden88) June 1, 2019

Is like this game want to end like the europa... Woaaa... Too early — Muhammed Abiodun (@Trainetokill) June 1, 2019

OMD LIVERPOOL SKNDBFJSJSB CREASING DKDJDJJDNS — fat (@fatu4lyf) June 1, 2019

It’s almost as if Liverpool are paying the refs 🤔 — Sam (@SamBreasley) June 1, 2019

We knew it was going to be a tense game for both sets of fans to watch, although Tottenham fans will be slightly more worried now after a disastrous start.