Twitter Reacts as Mohamed Salah & Divock Origi Seal Champions League Glory for Liverpool

By 90Min
June 01, 2019

Liverpool secured their sixth Champions League crown as they edged fellow Premier League side Tottenham 2-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Having lost 3-1 to Real Madrid in last year's final in Kyiv, this year provided the perfect opportunity for Liverpool's players to avenge last year's disappointment and go one step further to win the trophy - and that's exactly what they did.

They got off to the perfect start when they were awarded a penalty after just 22 seconds thanks to a handball from Moussa Sissoko. Mohamed Salah, the man who was forced off early on during last year's final due to injury, stepped up and slotted past Hugo Lloris to give his side the lead.

It was then a very tense affair with both sides struggling to create any clear-cut chances throughout the game, and after a spell of Tottenham pressure the game was put to bed thanks to second half substitute Divock Origi.

The win ensures the Champions League trophy will return to Anfield for the first time since 2005, and caps a sensational season for Jurgen Klopp's side. It was certainly a night to remember for everyone involved with Liverpool Football Club, and the fans took to Twitter to express their delight at their team's triumph.

Next stop for Liverpool, a summer of rest and recuperation (after an abundance of celebrations it would be fair to say), before they attempt to topple Manchester City and challenge for the Premier League crown next season.

