Twitter Reacts as Mohamed Salah & Divock Origi Seal Champions League Glory for Liverpool

Liverpool secured their sixth Champions League crown as they edged fellow Premier League side Tottenham 2-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Having lost 3-1 to Real Madrid in last year's final in Kyiv, this year provided the perfect opportunity for Liverpool's players to avenge last year's disappointment and go one step further to win the trophy - and that's exactly what they did.



They got off to the perfect start when they were awarded a penalty after just 22 seconds thanks to a handball from Moussa Sissoko. Mohamed Salah, the man who was forced off early on during last year's final due to injury, stepped up and slotted past Hugo Lloris to give his side the lead.

It was then a very tense affair with both sides struggling to create any clear-cut chances throughout the game, and after a spell of Tottenham pressure the game was put to bed thanks to second half substitute Divock Origi.

The win ensures the Champions League trophy will return to Anfield for the first time since 2005, and caps a sensational season for Jurgen Klopp's side. It was certainly a night to remember for everyone involved with Liverpool Football Club, and the fans took to Twitter to express their delight at their team's triumph.

🔴 Liverpool are the 2019 winners of the UEFA Champions League! 🎉🎉🎉#UCLfinal @LFC — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) June 1, 2019

Liverpool winning was the correct result, #LFC went out to win games with style and class, not by a fluke goal or massive chance. Congratulations Liverpool and Klopp! #UCL #UCLfinal — RGB (@RGB_SF) June 1, 2019

Perfect ending to a great season for Liverpool. #LFC — Jon Clark (@jon9clark) June 1, 2019

Congrats Liverpool and thank you for giving us Harry Kane’s disappointing looking face 😂 — GunnarSan🇯🇲 (@Gunner_san87) June 1, 2019

Origi is more of a big game player than Lionel Messi... 💉💉 — mayorkay (@mayorkyzo) June 1, 2019

Liverpool football Club Champions of Europe how it's meant to be #LFC — Mike McGuire ⭐ (@McGuire_Mike) June 1, 2019

Alisson and VVD are the best transfers Liverpool's pulled off in the recent years. What a fantastic performance by Alisson especially — Elax (@Elaxlol) June 1, 2019

Divock Origi, absolute gunman. First against Barca, and now in Madrid. For me, the best ever. — Kloppholic (@Kloppholic) June 1, 2019

Jürgen Klopp sang “we’ll keep on being cool, and bring it back to Liverpool” hours after the defeat to Real Madrid in Kiev.



Tonight, in Madrid, we’ve been crowned champions of Europe.



Speechless. — Matt (@FalseFMatt) June 1, 2019

Divock Origi is the kind of player who looks like he should be a shocking footballer but he bangs goals pic.twitter.com/6rq7GNoFhy — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) June 1, 2019

Next stop for Liverpool, a summer of rest and recuperation (after an abundance of celebrations it would be fair to say), before they attempt to topple Manchester City and challenge for the Premier League crown next season.