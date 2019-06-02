Adrien Rabiot to Receive Lucrative Wage Offer From Man Utd as Red Devils Bid to Land Midfielder

Manchester United have offered Adrien Rabiot £170,000-a-week in a bid to land the French midfielder from Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

Rabiot's contract with the French champions is set to expire at the end of June and, due to his fractious relationship with the club, the 24-year-old will not be receiving an extension. After a public fall out midway through the 2018/19 season, Rabiot failed to make a single appearance in 2019, indicating that his future ultimately lies elsewhere.

According to French news outlet Le10Sport , Manchester United are one of a number of clubs who are keeping a close eye on Rabiot and the Red Devils have now offered a bumper contract to lure him over to Old Trafford this summer.

The deal, said to be worth £170,000-a-week, has been tabled to ward off interest from the likes of Juventus and Tottenham , who have both recently expressed an interest in Rabiot.

In addition to the generous wages on offer, Rabiot would also be presented with a signing on fee of £4.43m.





United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sees Rabiot as an important part of his squad rebuild, which could see a handful of first-team stars head for the exit door this summer.

Ander Herrera has already announced that he will be joining PSG this summer, while the futures of various midfielders such as Juan Mata and Paul Pogba remain increasingly uncertain - highlighting the necessity for reinforcements.

The only sticking point for United is that, after finishing outside of the top four, they will not be able to offer Rabiot Champions League football next season, which could prove to be a deciding factor is negotiations do end up progressing.