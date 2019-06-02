Antoine Griezmann & Neymar 'Both Eager' to Move to Barcelona for Next Season

Barcelona have been linked with blockbuster moves for both Antoine Griezmann and Neymar this summer, and reports from Spain have suggested that the two players are desperate to make the switch to Camp Nou.

Griezmann has already confirmed his departure from Atletico Madrid, prompting links to long-standing suitors Barcelona. However, talk of such a move has taken a backseat recently as reports emerged that the Blaugrana were exploring the possibility of bringing Neymar back to the club.

Buda Mendes/GettyImages

The club have been handed huge boosts in their pursuits of the pair as, according to Mundo Deportivo, both players are eager to move to Barcelona, as they share a mutual desire to play alongside Lionel Messi. Whilst signing both players would certainly not be easy, the report states that it could be possible.





Beginning with Griezmann, his release clause will drop to €120m on 1 July, and Barcelona are thought to be prepared to pay such a fee. He would take Philippe Coutinho's place in the squad, with the Brazilian linked with expensive moves to the likes of Chelsea and PSG.





Griezmann wants to win regular silverware, and sees a move to La Liga champions Barcelona as a perfect opportunity to achieve his goals.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

Neymar also shares this ambition, although signing him would not be as straightforward, as relations between the two clubs are thought to be strained after his €222m move to Paris in 2017.

The 27-year-old is not on the market like Griezmann, so PSG would need to be prepared to sell him for this deal to happen. Plus, with the Parisians eager to avoid making a loss on their initial investment, it would take a huge offer to tempt them to part ways.

David Ramos/GettyImages

The only way that this move would be possible would be if Ousmane Dembele left the club in his own blockbuster transfer. The Frenchman has previously been linked with an expensive move away from Camp Nou, whilst it has also been reported that he could be part of a player-plus-cash offer to PSG for Neymar.

If the Blaugrana can sell a few additional players to reduce salary payments, then both Neymar and Griezmann could turn out at the Camp Nou next season.