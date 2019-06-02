Brendan Rodgers Eyeing Andros Townsend Deal as Foxes Get Set to Test Palace's Resolve

Leicester are eyeing a move for Crystal Palace winger Andros Townsend as Brendan Rodgers begins planning for his first transfer window as the Foxes' manager.

The former Celtic boss won five of his ten matches in charge of the club after replacing Claude Puel, and is now eager to improve on his solid start to life at the King Power Stadium with reinforcements for next year.

🏆 He's won the big one...@andros_townsend has won the @premierleague Carling Goal of the Season! 🚀



Well earned, Andros! 👏 pic.twitter.com/fU5Wi9BajK — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) May 21, 2019

One such acquisition could be Palace forward Townsend, according to the Mirror, with Leicester looking to test the Eagles' resolve as they make a move for the former Tottenham man. Roy Hodgson's men value the 27-year-old at around £14m, with the winger having two years left to run on his contract.

Townsend has enjoyed his finest scoring season to date, netting nine times across all competitions as Palace finished 12th in the Premier League. Most notably, one of his six league goals came away at Manchester City, a stunning long-range volley that earned him the Goal of the Season award.

His fine individual season has caught the attention of Rodgers, who might be eyeing the Englishman as a replacement for Rachid Ghezzal. The Algerian winger had a disappointing season with the Foxes, netting just once in the league, and is widely tipped for the exit door at the King Power Stadium.

Should Palace opt to part ways with Townsend, it would put an end to a 124-game spell with the club, having joined from Newcastle in 2016 for £13m upon the Magpies' relegation for the Championship that year.