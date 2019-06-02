Kieran Trippier Admits His Performances Have 'Not Been Good at All' for Tottenham This Season

Kieran Trippier has conceded that his performances this season have 'not been good at all' and insisted that he wants to recapture his top form with Tottenham.

The Spurs right-back has endured a difficult season in a generally positive campaign for Mauricio Pochettino's side, drawing significant amounts of criticism over inconsistent performances after having starred for England at last summer's World Cup.

Trippier appeared set to reach even greater heights at club level this term, but the outcome has been a rather less successful period of form which has seen his future in north London called into question.

The 28-year-old experienced another tough night as Tottenham fell to a 2-0 defeat to Liverpool in Saturday's Champions League final and, after the game, Trippier told Sky Sports: "If the manager selects me to play, I will always give everything I can.

"Everybody makes mistakes - I have made plenty this season but I am the one to own up to them.

"I have had plenty of interviews about my performances this season and it has not been good at all. I am the first one to say that."

Despite having become an integral part of the England set-up last summer in Russia, Trippier's decline in form for Tottenham this season has seen the defender omitted from Gareth Southgate's 23-man Nations League finals squad.

The right-back has made just three appearances for the Three Lions this season, with Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold and Manchester City star Kyle Walker now ahead of Trippier in the pecking order.

"I had a good chat with Gareth," Trippier added. "I am grateful for all the opportunities he has given me.

"I know what I need to do to get back into that England team. I know I need to be playing better and rightly so I am not in the squad because I have not been performing well. Trent and Walker have been doing unbelievable this season and they deserve to be playing and I don't.

"Simple as that and I know that for a fact. I need to regroup now at the end of the season and get fully fit and try and catch Gareth Southgate's eye. I am the first one to know if I played badly.

"It is something you can learn from. I am happy the season is gone. The England situation is a tough one to take but I am willing to accept Gareth's decision."

With the transfer window now open, Trippier's future at Tottenham remains uncertain, and the defender has been linked with a move to Serie A giants Napoli ahead of next season.

However, asked whether he would like to remain in north London, Trippier responded: "I am happy to be here. It is a great squad. In football things happen so quickly. I have had a great few years here.

"But it is just one of them. I will enjoy my rest, come back in pre-season and have a talk with the manager and see what is next."