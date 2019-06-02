Pedro: The Most Surprisingly 'Clutch' Player of the 21st Century

You wouldn't think it, but Pedro has now established himself as one of the most successful players in football history following Chelsea's Europa League triumph.

Wednesday night was a historical night for the Spaniard for a number of reasons, breaking records which have put him in the company of some of the legends of the game.



Alex Grimm/GettyImages

After a tense first half, Pedro settled many of the Chelsea nerves as he scored the Blues' second goal in their 4-1 thrashing of Arsenal in the final, a goal which made him only the fifth player in history to score in a European Cup/Champions League and UEFA Cup/Europa League final - after Allan Simonsen, Dmitri Alenichev, Hernan Crespo and Steven Gerrard.

His goal set Chelsea on their way to the win the trophy in very convincing fashion, which also made Pedro the first player to win all five of football's biggest competitions - the UEFA Europa League, FIFA World Cup, UEFA European Championships, UEFA Super Cup and UEFA Champions League.



Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Talking to Chelsea's official website after the game he joked that he could now hang his boots up if he wanted after completing a clean sweep of major trophies. He said: "I can retire now!

"Another title is good for me! It’s the first time I have played the Europa League and to win it is special."



Wednesday night's triumph secured Pedro the 26th trophy of his career, which really is a remarkable achievement for a player at the age of just 31. His incredible trophy haul began gathering pace early on in his career with Barcelona, where he won his first league title in his debut season with the first team.

He then went on to win five La Liga titles as well as three Champions Leagues and three Copa del Reys in a seven-year stint with the Blaugranas before making the move to west London, where he has since secured a Premier League title and an FA Cup on top of the Europa League he won on Wednesday.



Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

He's been a serial winner throughout his career and has been lucky enough to have been part of some of the best teams the game has ever seen, playing with some of the greatest players to ever grace a football pitch.





The Spaniard still has plenty of time left in his career to add even further to his trophy collection, which appears to be growing by the year, with the League Cup being the only competition Pedro has featured in and hasn't won in his illustrious career.