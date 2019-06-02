Valencia Confirm Interest in Arsenal Flop Denis Suarez With Barcelona Looking to Offload Spaniard

Valencia have confirmed Denis Suarez is among their summer transfer targets as the La Liga outfit look to reinforce their squad ahead of another season in elite European competition.

Suarez spent the second half of the season on loan at Arsenal from parent club Barcelona, but failed to make any impact with just six substitute appearances for the Gunners.

Arsenal had the option to make Suarez's deal permanent for £18m this summer, but will choose against do so after a largely anonymous six-month stint in north London. Barcelona are still keen to sell the player, however, and one of the more likely destinations for the 25-year-old appears to be Valencia - after the club's general director Mateu Alemany confirmed that Suarez was on the club's shortlist.

"Our obligation is to be in the market, that list can be very long and Denis Suarez would be one of them," he said, via Football London.

Before joining Unai Emery's outfit in January, Suarez penned a one-year extension on his Barcelona deal so La Blaugrana could protect their likelihood of earning a respectable transfer fee if he did not join the Gunners.

Suarez has been on the books at the Camp Nou side since 2016, in what is his second spell at the club, and has netted eight times in 71 senior appearances for the Spanish giants.

Los Ches secured Champions League football for the third successive season after a fourth place finish in La Liga and are eager to bolster their ranks. They could face competition from Serie A side Napoli, however, who held an interest in Suarez back in January and may revive a move for the playmaker.