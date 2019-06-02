Zack Steffen Hails 'Amazing' Colombus Crew Fans Ahead of Summer Move to Manchester City

By 90Min
June 02, 2019

Columbus Crew goalkeeper Zack Steffen has said his goodbyes after playing his final match for the club in a thrilling 2-2 draw with NYCFC on Saturday night. 

The 24-year-old completed a transfer to Premier League champions Manchester City back in December but elected to stay in the United States until the summer transfer window due to commitments he had with the USMNT in June. Steffen has cemented himself as his national team's number one choice between the sticks in the past year after strong performances under manager Gregg Berhalter while the 45-year-old was still coaching in Columbus.

Following the draw on Saturday, Steffen will report to the USMNT camp in Maryland for the majority of June before getting on a flight across the Atlantic to join up with the Citizens and finalise the transfer. 

Steffen was quoted before the MLS fixture against NYCFC (via MLS' official website) stating: "Columbus has been an amazing time and a crucial part of my career. It’s really the start of my career, and it’s been great. I’ll definitely make time to reflect … when I’m settled over in Europe."


Before he is able to settle down in Manchester, the 24-year-old will have a crazy summer with his fellow Americans during the Gold Cup. 

Kevin C. Cox/GettyImages

“It will be fun; it will be good,” he said of his Gold Cup summer. “It should be some good games and good competition with the national team. I’m excited to get back with that group and be pushed there and have a successful tournament with them. I’m hoping that will really get me ready to go over and start preseason out on the right foot.”

Although Steffen's career with the Crew didn't end in the way he may have liked, the up-and-coming goalkeeper still had heaps of praise for the fans. 

“They saved the Crew, they supported us through thick and thin, and they’ve been there every step of the way. Without them, we wouldn’t be where we are today. They’ve given me so much confidence and motivation and passion to strive for greatness. I’ll never ever forget my time here or the people here.”

Supporters can expect a farewell message in the Columbus Dispatch from their departing goalkeeper thanking them for all the support over the years and making Columbus his home in the early stages of his career. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message