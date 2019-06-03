Club World Cup: Liverpool to Compete in 2019 Competition Despite Confusion Over FIFA Plan

Liverpool look set to take part in the 2019 Club World Cup after FIFA confirmed plans to discuss the upcoming competition, despite initial thoughts that the annual competition could be scrapped in favour of a tournament every four years.

The Champions League winners have traditionally taken part each year, although FIFA approved plans to get rid of the annual tournament back in March, with a new 24-team competition planned for 2021 instead.

However, FIFA have not helped confusion about the situation by confirming that they will discuss the host of the 2019 Club World Cup as part of their agenda for a meeting in Paris on Monday.

Plans for the 24-team competition have raised more questions than answers, with many clubs thought to be prepared to boycott the expanded tournament, which would take part over June and July, amid concerns that players would miss out on vital recovery periods over summer.

The European Club Association, which boasts members such as Liverpool, Real Madrid and Manchester United, released a statement to the Associated Press (via the Daily Mail) which read: "Our clubs won't participate in the 2021 edition of the Club World Cup, and we will assess participation in editions after 2024."

UEFA also added: "UEFA shares the ECA's view that the international match calendar in 2021 does not provide any realistic option to stage a 24-team Club World Cup and that it should furthermore not be played at a time when players should have a well-deserved rest period."

Liverpool will enter the semi-final stage of the competition, which is set to be held in December, where they will face the winner of South America's Copa Libertadores, which is yet to be decided.

They last competed in the competition in 2005 after beating AC Milan in the dramatic Champions League final. However, they fell to Sao Paulo in the final of the Club World Cup, so will be eager to avenge the defeat and add another trophy to their cabinet.