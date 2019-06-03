Manchester City Pre-Season 2019: Where to Watch the Citizens Playing This Summer

There's little over six weeks to go until Manchester City return to the field after a glorious 2018/19 campaign. Several new faces may be added to Pep Guardiola's fearsome squad by that point, a frightening prospect for their rivals both in England and abroad.

The Citizens blitzed their way to a domestic treble last season, defeating Chelsea on penalties in the League Cup final and pipping Liverpool by a single point in the Premier League title race before a 6-0 demolition of Watford in their FA Cup showdown at Wembley.

The celebrations were wild, but now the attention switches to the upcoming campaign, where they will once again battle football's elite for supremacy. Here's a look at who, when and where they will be playing to prepare for what promises to be another monumental year.

West Ham United

City begin their pre-season schedule in China, where they will compete with a hat-trick of other English clubs for the Premier League Asia Trophy. First up is West Ham United in the semi finals, Guardiola's recruits locking horns with the Hammers on 17 July at the Nanjing Olympic Sports Centre.

The Irons - coached by former Sky Blues manager and all-round good guy Manuel Pellegrini - endured a woeful opening last season, losing their first four league fixtures as supporters grew more and more frustrated with their new Chilean boss. However, they turned their fortunes around, ultimately placing tenth in the table, though they never looked like genuine competitors for one of the cups.

When is Kick-Off? Wednesday 17 July What Time is Kick-Off? 13:30 (BST) Where is it Played? Nanjing Olympic Sports Centre TV Channel/Live Stream Sky Sports

Premier League Asia Trophy Final/Playoff

Regardless of the result against West Ham, the champions will play either Newcastle United or Wolverhampton Wanderers three days after the clash at Nanjing. The Magpies and Wolves face off in the tournament's other semi final, meeting in the same arena and just a matter of hours before City's matchup against the Hammers.

Newcastle eventually pulled themselves well clear of the relegation dogfight last year, whilst their opponents secured Europa League football following a marvellous first season back in the top flight.

Intriguingly, the north-east outfit are the subjects of a sensational takeover bid from the equally-minted cousin of Citizens owner Sheikh Mansour, a deal that could help launch the club back to the top of the English game.

When is Kick-Off? Saturday 20 July What Time is Kick-Off? Playoff - 11:00 (BST) / Final - 13:30 (BST) Where is it Played? Hongkou Football Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports

Yokohama F. Marinos

Former J1 League winners Yokohama F. Marinos play host to Raheem Sterling and his teammates a week after the conclusion of City's Chinese adventure. Though they finished 12th in the Japanese top division last year, they were runners-up in the J. League Cup.

Former Southampton striker Tadanari Lee is one of the more recognisable names amongst the squad, though their current crop of players has failed to continue the success of previous campaigns.

When is Kick-Off? Saturday 27 July What Time is Kick-Off? 11:00 (BST) Where is it Played? Nissan Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream? Bet365

Liverpool

The newly-crowned rulers of Europe go to war with the tyrants currently dominating matters back in England. This is a mouth-watering fixture that truly promises to be a feast for the eyes and it all takes place under the Wembley arch.

This year's Community Shield should be spectacular, pitting Manchester City and Champions League winners Liverpool - the two standout sides of last season - against each other in a thrilling match-up. What a way to open another year of football.