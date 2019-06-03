Nacho Monreal and Alberto Moreno Identified as Main Left Back Targets by Fenerbahce

Fenerbahce have set their eyes on Arsenal's Nacho Monreal and Liverpool's Alberto Moreno as they look to fill a gap at left back.

Ismail Koybasi, the Turkish side's current left back, is likely to leave before the start of the 2019/20 campaign and a replacement is needed.





According to Takvim, Monreal and Moreno, who have experienced varying levels of success this season, are on Fenerbahce's radar.

Despite Monreal featuring heavily for the Gunners during his five years at the club, both he and Moreno are out of contract this summer and could be available for Fenerbahce.

Moreno is unlikely to earn a new contract at Anfield, having made just two Premier League appearances this season and five in all competitions.





Arsenal are thought to be keen on a new deal for Monreal but he could be considering his options with Sead Kolasinac challenging him for a spot in the starting XI.





Fenerbahce are in the midst of a rebuilding project, having finished sixth in the Super Lig last campaign. They are thought to be using the idea of a new project to tempt the likes of Monreal and Moreno to join their cause.





Moreno is thought to be the likelier deal of the two, simply due to his continued struggles at Liverpool. The Reds, who are now the Champions League holders, have excelled of late with full backs Andrew Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold providing chances from wide areas.

It is looking more difficult than ever for Moreno to regain his place in the team and midfielder James Milner has often been preferred in that role when needed.