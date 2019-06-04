The 2020 launch of Major League Soccer side Inter Miami is inching ever closer, and reports from Spain have suggested that owner David Beckham is eager to make Barcelona's Luis Suarez the face of the new franchise.

After being officially awarded an expansion team in early 2018, Beckham and his group have worked tirelessly to prepare their team for their debut in 2020, and plenty of huge names have been linked with a move to the club.

The next name linked with the club is Barcelona's Suarez who, according to Esport3, has already been offered the chance to join Inter Miami next summer.

Beckham is said to have offered Suarez a four-year deal which has been well received by the Uruguayan. The contract is thought to be financially appealing to Suarez, who could be tempted by a move to MLS next summer after he turns 33 years old.

His current deal with Barcelona expires in the summer of 2021, so the Blaugrana may be willing to part ways with him then as they look to prepare themselves for the future. The club are on the lookout for a new striker this summer and, if a young option can be found, parting ways with Suarez would be far less painful.

Eintracht Frankfurt wonderkid Luka Jovic was heavily linked with the club, although the 21-year-old has now completed his long-awaited move to fierce rivals Real Madrid. However, pursuing such a player suggests that the Blaugrana are preparing themselves for life without Suarez.

The Uruguay international enjoyed another impressive season at Camp Nou, firing 25 goals and 13 assists in all competitions to help Barcelona seal another La Liga title. He was sorely missed after he went down with a knee injury towards the end of the season, with Ernesto Valverde struggling to replace him.

On-loan forward Kevin-Prince Boateng failed to impress after his January loan, so the club are on the lookout for an alternative option. Valencia's Rodrigo has been linked with a €70m switch to the club, whilst there have been plenty of other suggestions as to who could replace Suarez.