Man City Confident David Silva Will Stay and Preparing for Potential Squad Player Exits

By 90Min
June 04, 2019

Manchester City do not expect influential midfielder David Silva to leave the club, despite reports in May linking the Spaniard with a shock move to Qatar. 

There has been speculation over the former Valencia star's future over the past few weeks, but officials are now said to be confident Silva isn't going anywhere. 

Alex Morton/GettyImages

Despite being offered the flattering deal that could potentially double his wages, BBC Sport claim City are now confident Silva will see out his contract, which expires in 2020, but there are concerns over a number of other first team stars at the Etihad. 

City boss Pep Guardiola wants to keep hold of both Fabian Delph and Danilo, but understands the duo may wish to leave after struggling to nail down regular positions in the club's starting XI. Delph is out of contract next year while Danilo's deal runs until 2022. 

Contract talks are ongoing with Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, while City are confident of tying Leroy Sane down with new terms despite the winger being heavily linked with Bayern Munich after falling out of favour towards the end of the season. 

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

City will look to strengthen again this summer after retaining their Premier League title, holding off a fierce challenge from rivals Liverpool, while improvement in the Champions League will also be a priority next season. 

The report claims a defensive midfielder is being targeted this summer, with Atletico Madrid's Rodri, Real Madrid's Marcos Llorente and Lyon's Tanguy Ndombele all linked with moves to the Premier League champions. 

