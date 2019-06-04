Man City Women Confirm Signing of Laura Coombs From Liverpool on Two-Year Deal

By 90Min
June 04, 2019

Manchester City Women have confirmed the signing of midfielder Laura Coombs from Liverpool ahead of next season as they aim to challenge for their first Women's Super League title.

Coombs, who is already the club's third signing of the summer after England forward Ellen White and Portuguese defender Matilde Fidalgo, has agreed a two-year deal with City after her contract at Liverpool expired.

"City are a really ambitious club and there are a lot of things in my career I still want to achieve. I feel that being here gives me the best opportunity to do that. I'm really excited to get started," the 28-year-old told CityTV.

Coombs also spoke of her delight to be working with City manager Nick Cushing and is hoping to find new ways to develop her game under his tutelage.

"I've only heard good things from past and present players," she explained.

"I've played with a couple of the girls over the last couple of seasons and they've sang the praises of both Nick and the club, which made my decision easier. He said it would be a great opportunity for me and he thinks I could bring something, and I agree.

"I think you can always improve technically and tactically. What a lot of people say about Nick is that he finds things you didn't know you could improve on. For me, potentially being a goalscoring midfielder is something I've wanted to aspire to."

Coombs started her career at Arsenal and later spent six years with Chelsea, completing an FA Cup and WSL domestic double in 2015. She has also played abroad, with two separate loans spells in the United States at Los Angeles Strikers.

So far this summer, City have lost star forward Nikita Parris to Lyon and long serving defender Abbie McManus to newly promoted neighbours Manchester United. Scotland international Claire Emslie has also left the club to join Orlando Pride.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message