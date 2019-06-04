Maurizio Sarri Admits Desire to Return to Italy After 'Heavy Year' With Chelsea

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has confessed that a move back to Italy is an attractive prospect to him, as he continues to be heavily linked with a move to Juventus.

The Italian is thought to be Juventus' top target to replace former boss Massimiliano Allegri, and there is a belief at the club that they will be able to confirm a deal in the coming days.

In the past, Sarri has always reiterated his desire to remain in the Premier League but, speaking to Vanity Fair, he admitted that he longs to return to his homeland.

He said: "For us Italians the call of home is strong. We feel that something is missing. It has been a heavy year. I have begun to feel the weight of distant friends, elderly parents I rarely see.

"But at my age I only make professional choices. I won't be able to train for 20 years. It's hard work, the bench. When I return home to Tuscany I feel like a stranger. I have slept thirty nights in the last few years."

After making his name with Napoli, Sarri opted for a switch to Chelsea after failing to topple Juventus at the top of the Serie A table. However, with links to Juventus now emerging, many Napoli fans have been left begging Sarri not to make the switch to their domestic rivals, but Sarri insisted that the situation has nothing to do with loyalty.

"The Neapolitans know the love I feel for them, I have chosen abroad last year not to go to an Italian team. The profession can lead to other paths, but the relationship will not change. Loyalty is giving 110% when you are there," he added.

"What does it mean to be faithful? And if one day the company sends you away? What are you to do: stay true to a wife you divorced from?"

During his debut season with Chelsea, Sarri found himself facing intense criticism from a large part of the club's fan base who, despite a successful season on paper, were left wanting more from a tactical point of view.

There have been plenty of calls for the Italian to be sacked, and it appears he could be nearing a departure from Stamford Bridge.