Real Madrid Confirm Signing of Luka Jovic From Eintracht Frankfurt on 5-Year Deal

Real Madrid have confirmed the signing of 21-year-old striker Luka Jovic from Eintracht Frankfurt for an undisclosed fee.

The Serb has long been linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu, with recent reports suggesting Real were prepared to meet Frankfurt's asking price of €70m.

Real confirmed the news on their official website, writing: "Luka Jovic (Bijeljina, Bosnia and Herzegovina, 12/23/1997) is a new Real Madrid player. The club has signed a forward who this season has been one of the great sensations of European football.

"A full international with the Serbian national team, he is 21 years old and comes from Eintracht Frankfurt, where he scored 27 goals and played 48 games during the 2018/19 campaign.

"A powerful, technical footballer and great finisher, he is capable with both feet and stands out for his clinical finishing.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

"Despite his youth, he has experience at the highest European level, as he showed in the last Europa League, in which he scored 10 goals and led his team to the semi-finals. In addition, he has won titles in Serbia, Portugal and Germany, the three countries he has played in."





He will sign a five-year contract at the Santiago Bernabeu, where he will compete with Karim Benzema to lead the line for Real.





There is no confirmation of the fee, with Frankfurt confirming on their website that the amount will remain undisclosed. However, recent reports claim that Los Blancos have paid around €70m to beat Barcelona and Bayern Munich to his signature.

Vielen Dank für deinen Einsatz, Tormaschine! Alles Gude und viel Erfolg in Madrid! 🦅 pic.twitter.com/6wWSMeAGZZ — Eintracht Frankfurt (@Eintracht) June 4, 2019

Frankfurt director Fredi Bobic added: "For Eintracht Frankfurt this is a good and important transfer. We wish Luka only the best for his future. He has the attributes for a great career. And we are proud that we were able to support him along the way."