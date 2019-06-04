Toronto FC Complete Signing of USMNT Centre-Back Omar Gonzalez After 3 Years Away From MLS

Toronto FC have agreed terms with USMNT centre-back Omar Gonzalez to bring the 30-year-old back to MLS after a three-year stint in Liga MX.

Gonzalez has previously played for Los Angeles Galaxy between 2009-2015, winning three MLS Cups and two Supporter Shields on the west coast. The 30-year-old defender was a part of the United States' 2014 World Cup squad, starting the final group match and the round of 16 tie against Belgium.

Gonzalez may be best known for his own-goal against Trinidad & Tobago in the final match of 2018 World Cup qualifying, costing the United States a spot in the tournament for the first time since 1986.

Gonzalez signed for Toronto after being released by Atlas Guadalajara following the conclusion of the Liga MX season.

Toronto FC general manager Ali Curtis was quoted via MLS' official website, stating: “Adding Omar will improve our team. He is a great competitor that will approach every training session and match with a high level of intensity. He’ll also be able to add a greater presence in the air for us, both offensively and defensively. And, while he has won numerous trophies during his career on the club and international level, he is hungry to be part of a championship team in Toronto.

“We were looking for a very specific profile of player. Omar’s a good guy. He will fit in well with the group, and he will be a welcome addition to the locker room and daily environment.”

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

The USMNT defender returns to MLS following a very successful career at Los Angeles. Aside from the team accolades, Gonzalez was named MLS Defender of the year in 2011 and is a four-time inclusion in the MLS Best XI (2010-11, 2013-14).

Gonzalez will be eligible to join up with the squad on 9 June when the secondary transfer Window officially opens. The 30-year-old could potentially make his debut for the club on 23 June when the squad travels to Toyota Stadium to take on FC Dallas.