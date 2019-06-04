West Ham Turn to Newcastle Duo as Andre Gomes 'Prefers' Everton Switch

West Ham United have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Barcelona star Andre Gomes, with the midfielder apparently preferring a move to Everton where he spent last season on loan.

Gomes impressed in the Premier League with the Toffees in 2018/19, sparking interest from a number of suitors as well as Marco Silva's side this summer.

West Ham saw a bid of £18m rejected and have since returned with an offer of £20m, yet it appears the player himself favours staying on Merseyside, according to the Evening Standard.

Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

The report does not specify Barcelona's response to West Ham's second bid, or comment on whether Everton have made an offer of their own for Gomes.

However, with Gomes now looking unlikely, Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini is already considering midfield alternatives to the Portugal international.

The report claims that West Ham are eyeing Newcastle United stars Jonjo Shelvey and Isaac Hayden, who would both be open to a move away from the Magpies.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Shelvey has fallen out of favour with Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez, whereas former Arsenal player Hayden is keen to relocate his family back down south.

Both of these players are also English which would assist West Ham in terms of their homegrown players quota, and would likely be significantly cheaper than Gomes with the Standard suggesting a £15m fee for both.

Meanwhile, West Ham have already accumulated a fair share of the fee they'd have to spend on both of these players through the sales of Edenilson Fernandes and Lucas Perez. Fernandes departed for Mainz earning the Hammers £8m and Perez joined Alaves for £2m after neither player was able to fully establish themselves in the starting lineup since arriving at the London Stadium.