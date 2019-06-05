4 Premier League Giants Chasing Summer Signature of Leicester's £60m-Rated James Maddison

Leicester City's James Maddison could be subject to one of the greatest domestic transfer tussles of the summer, with Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur all pursuing a deal.

Despite interest from four of the Premier League's best, Leicester are under no pressure to sell their £60m man having only recently signed him themselves.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The Foxes purchased Maddison a year ago following an impressive spell with Norwich City, who have just secured promotion to England's top tier after winning the Championship.

Maddison signed a five-year contract worth £50,000-a-week and cost Leicester £20m, meaning they would make a significant profit if one of the four teams meets the £60m valuation, having all enquired. That's according to Starsport, at least..

He made an astonishing impact upon his move to the Premier League, creating more chances than any other player in the top tier as well as earning his first England call-up.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

He featured against Croatia and Spain during the group stage of the UEFA Nations League earlier this year.

Considering the number of players who would arrive late due to club commitments, Maddison was left disappointed after not being included in the squad for the finals in Portugal, where England will kick-off against the Netherlands on Thursday.

Nonetheless, he has an exciting campaign to look forward to next season as Manchester United track the creative midfielder, looking to overhaul their squad with homegrown talent following what was an awful season.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Man City head coach Pep Guardiola was also impressed with Maddison when his side played Leicester at the Etihad, a performance which was largely overshadowed by Vincent Kompany's long-range winner.

Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino are also willing to join the scrap as these Premier League clubs race to get a deal done.

But Maddison's childhood loyalties might propel Manchester United to pole position. The England international has made no effort to hide the fact that he is a fan of the club.

Young James Maddison sporting a United Kit (Source: Maddison's Dad Youtube)



Make what you want of that. 😂#MUFC pic.twitter.com/pvjLhJGoyI — Manchester United Daily Feed (@manchester_feed) June 4, 2019

Following pictures posted by James' dad of his son wearing a United strip, Maddison admitted he idolises former Old Trafford hero Cristiano Ronaldo.

"My idol is Cristiano Ronaldo. I always looked up to him because when I was younger I was more of a Manchester United fan," he said recently, adding: "My first memory was them beating Bayern Munich and my dad running around the table with me."