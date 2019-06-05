Arsenal 'Prepare to Launch' £37m Bid for Sampdoria Duo Dennis Praet and Joachim Andersen

Arsenal are prepared to splash most of their transfer money on Sampdoria duo Dennis Praet and Joachim Andersen, as they begin a summer revamp of the squad ahead of the 2019/20 season.

Unai Emery is said to only have around £40m to spend in this transfer window after failing to secure a Champions League spot for a third consecutive season. The Spanish manager is hoping to secure the pair for £37m, but it will not be that easy.

Following growing speculation on his future, Praet has revealed details about his release clause, or rather the lack of it.

Arsenal have made a €42m bid to Sampdoria for midfielder Dennis Praet and defender Joachim Andersen.



Isn't that more or less their whole budget this window?



[@tuttosport] pic.twitter.com/qK0bLYWiRu — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) June 3, 2019

Speaking to Het Laatste Nieuws, Praet said: "I want to move to a top club in one of the four top leagues. I don't have a release clause, but Sampdoria have verbally agreed to grant me a move if an interesting offer arrives."

Original reports stated that the Belgian had a £23m release clause in his Sampdoria’s contract, which the Gunners were hoping to trigger.

The 25-year-old, however, has firmly denied it, meaning that Arsenal will have to fight with other top European clubs for the signature of Praet. The lack of release clause may also result in Sampdoria asking for a much higher price than the mentioned £23m for the midfielder.

Paolo Rattini/GettyImages

Arsenal will be desperate to sign the Belgian, as they’re still looking for a possible Aaron Ramsey replacement, after the Welsh midfielder agreed to a move to Juventus on a free transfer this summer.

Emery is mainly focused on bolstering his midfield and defence in this transfer window and has also identified Praet’s teammate Joachim Andersen as a possible target.

Andersen is one of Serie A’s highly rated centre-backs and has helped Sampdoria to a ninth place finish this season.

Only Marcelo Brozović completed more long balls than 23-year-old Sampdoria centre-back, Joachim Andersen, did in Serie A this season.



• 304 long balls attempted

• 188 long balls completed



Effortless ball-player. pic.twitter.com/TScGXyd8Lh — Scouted Football (@ScoutedFtbl) June 2, 2019

He became a regular starter for the Italian outfit at the beginning of the 2018/19 campaign and has attracted attention from some European heavy weights, including Manchester United, Milan and Tottenham Hotspur.

Sampdoria are reportedly willing to let both players go if the right offer comes in, but they are looking for a fee closer to £45m.