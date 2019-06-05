Arsenal's Pursuit of Ryan Fraser May Go to Deadline Day as Bournemouth Refuse to Negotiate

Arsenal's pursuit of Bournemouth Ryan Fraser could run until deadline day.

The 25-year-old Scotland international is rumoured to be of interest to Arsenal and their north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, as the summer transfer window re-opens.

The winger rejected a new contract with the Cherries last year, leaving him with just a single season remaining on his current deal. Mirror Sport understands that a potential move for Fraser could go to the wire.



Despite the risk of losing him for nothing in 2020, Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is keen to keep hold of his one of his best players.

As a result, the Cherries are refusing to set an asking price for the wide man regardless of there being no further contract talks scheduled between the two parties.



The Scotsman scored eight goals this campaign and set up 15 for his teammates, an assist tally only bettered by Chelsea's Eden Hazard.

He made 42 appearances in red and black, contributing to the Cherries 14th placed finish.

It is now understood that Ryan Fraser believes a verdict on his future could be left until deadline day on 8 August, with the Premier League beginning on 10 August.







Asked in a recent interview about a potential move to Arsenal , Fraser replied: "I'm not going to lie, it's very nice.

“They are a huge club, a massive club.”

Unai Emery's side have been criticised in recent times following their Europa League final defeat to Chelsea.

The loss meant that the Gunners will be without Champions League football next season and, as such, a rebuilding process is underway.

Before Fraser can focus on any upcoming transfer, he must face Cyprus and Belgium with the Scottish national team, on Saturday and next Tuesday respectively