Chelsea Set to Bring Transfer Ban Forward to Avoid Extended 3-Window Punishment

Chelsea may bring their transfer ban forward to the coming window after it emerged any attempts to delay the proposed punishment may led to an extended punishment.

The impending two-window transfer ban was sanctioned by FIFA with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in February after an investigation found them to have breached rules regarding the signing of foreign players under the age of 18.

OZAN KOSE/GettyImages

This year's Europa League winners have already attempted to appeal against the ban handed to them for the transfer of young foreign players, however FIFA rejected the appeal outright. While no confirmation of an appeal to temporarily freeze the two-window ban has been lodged, the Telegraph claim their is growing uncertainty in the Chelsea camp they will opt to start their ban this window.

An appeal has been lodged to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, but fears of an extended ban as punishment mean the club will likely start this summer regardless of when they find out the result of their CAS' decision.

Some saving grace for the club is that the ban has not affected the signing of Christian Pulisic, who joined up with the squad following the culmination of his season with Borussia Dortmund. The American was registered in January, but sent back on loan for the remainder of the Bundesliga season, therefore is exempt from the ban.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

A loophole in the coming ban is available whereas the Blues can also make Mateo Kovacic's loan from Real Madrid permanent, as long as any deal is agreed before his loan contract officially expires.





With Eden Hazard seemingly set for the exit door, the news will come as a huge blow to the club, who are staring down the barrel of Maurizio Sarri's impending exit - with any potential incoming manager left with a sizeable task on their hands.