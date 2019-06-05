Everton to Appoint Luis Boa Morte as Assistant Manager & Continue Chase of Andre Gomes

Everton are set to appoint former Premier League player Luis Boa Morte as their assistant manager to work alongside fellow countryman Marco Silva.

The former Fulham star will replace Silva's long-time assistant Joao Pedro Sousa after he announced he would be departing to manage Portuguese side Famalicao.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

As a player, Boa Morte spent time at Arsenal, Southampton, Fulham and West Ham United in what was an illustrious career, before starting life as a coach, currently occupying the assistant manager role at Israeli side Maccabi Haifa.

Silva and Boa Morte have experience working together from their time at Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon, where the latter coached the club's Under-19 side.

Since this spell together, the pair have remained friends and are now on the verge of being reunited in Merseyside, according to The Telegraph.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Last season Boa Morte joined Maccabi Haifa as an assistant manager in the middle of the campaign, helping the side finish the league in second place and a spot in the Europa League qualifiers, and has further coaching experience from his days managing Portuguese side Sintrense.

He looks set to sign a two-year contract at Goodison Park, a period which coincides with the two years Marco Silva has remaining on his current contract with the club.

Everton are also looking to complete a few deals for players, as they continue to make progress towards snapping up Barcelona's Andre Gomes on a permanent deal.

The centre midfielder spent last season on loan with Everton, where he impressed the manager and the fans, but no option to buy the player on a permanent basis was included in this deal.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

As much as the 25-year-old would favour remaining at Goodison Park, Everton are left competing with their Premier League rivals for his signature, with the likes of Arsenal and West Ham among those showing an interest.

Whilst Tottenham Hotspur have too been linked with a move for the player, they now insist they have no interest in bringing him to north London.

Given that he's a huge admirer of Gomes, it's likely Marco Silva would be willing to pay the £30m Barcelona would want for him, having also been influential in the previous signings of former Barca outcasts Lucas Digne and Yerry Mina.