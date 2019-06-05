Greece hosts Italy Saturday in a Euro 2020 qualifier pitting the top two teams in Group J.

Italy currently sits atop the group with six points after a 2-0 win over Finland and a 6-0 win over Liechtenstein. Greece, meanwhile, is tied with Bosnia and Herzegovina with four points after the two countries drew 2-2 back in March, though Greece holds the tiebreaker through goal differential after a 2-0 win over Liechtenstein. Finland is close behind with three points, and Armenia and Liechtenstein both have zero points.

The top two teams from each of the 10 six-team groups will qualify for Euro 2020, which determines 20 of the 24 spots in the tournament. The final four teams will come from a playoff contested by the 16 UEFA Nations League group winners.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 8

TV: None

Live stream: You can watch the match live on WatchESPN.