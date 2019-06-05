Greece vs. Italy Live Stream: How to Watch Euro 2020 Qualifying Online, TV Channel

Claudio Villa/Getty Images

The top two teams from Group J meet in a Euro 2020 qualifer. 

By Caleb Friedman
June 05, 2019

Greece hosts Italy Saturday in a Euro 2020 qualifier pitting the top two teams in Group J. 

Italy currently sits atop the group with six points after a 2-0 win over Finland and a 6-0 win over Liechtenstein. Greece, meanwhile, is tied with Bosnia and Herzegovina with four points after the two countries drew 2-2 back in March, though Greece holds the tiebreaker through goal differential after a 2-0 win over Liechtenstein. Finland is close behind with three points, and Armenia and Liechtenstein both have zero points. 

The top two teams from each of the 10 six-team groups will qualify for Euro 2020, which determines 20 of the 24 spots in the tournament. The final four teams will come from a playoff contested by the 16 UEFA Nations League group winners.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 8

TV: None

Live stream: You can watch the match live on WatchESPN.

SI TV is now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

