Man City 'Unconvinced' Leroy Sane Wants Bayern Move & Remain Hopeful of Agreeing New Contract

Manchester City still believe they can tie Leroy Sane down to a new contract as they are unconvinced that he truly wants to leave the cub and join Bayern Munich.

Bayern president Uli Hoeness has spoken openly of his desire to sign Sane, although he recently suggested that the deal was unlikely to go through as a result of City's "insane" demands.

City are reluctant to part ways with the German, and the Evening Standard claim that they do not believe he truly wants a move to Bayern, so they are not worried about him trying to force an exit from the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola believes that Sane, who has rejected offers of a new contract in recent months, remains happy at the club, so much so that City officials feel he could sign a new contract to end all the speculation.

This uncertainty is clearly echoed by Bayern executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, who told Sport Bild that the Bundesliga champions are yet to submit an offer for the winger.

"We haven't made an offer for Leroy Sané. It hasn't come that far yet. At first, the player has to decide whether he can imagine coming to Bayern. If that's the case, then we'll go into concrete negotiations with Manchester City," he added.

"The player is the most important factor. Apparently, Leroy hasn't decided yet. I think the player is exciting. Both in terms of footballing quality and as a person."

After losing his place in the City lineup to the likes of Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez, Sane's future at the club came into question, and the fact that he has just two years remaining on his contract led many to believe that he may be sold this summer.

The Evening Standard state City value Sane at around £80m, which is higher than Bayern are willing to pay. Hoeness has suggested that the Bundesliga giants are reluctant to spend more than £70m on a single player, which appears to be why talks are yet to progress.

City do not want to lose him, especially not for free at the end of his contract, so they intend to continue contract negotiations in the hope of securing Sane's long-term future.