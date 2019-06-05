Man Utd Women Announce Third Summer Signing as Hayley Ladd Joins From Birmingham

By 90Min
June 05, 2019

Manchester United Women have announced their third signing of the summer in the shape of Welsh international midfielder Hayley Ladd from fellow WSL club Birmingham City.


Ladd, who helped Birmingham finish fourth in the top flight in 2018/19, has agreed a pre-contract with United and the club will release further details later this summer.

The versatile 25-year-old had started her senior career at Arsenal and has also played in the WSL for Bristol Academy, since rebranded Bristol City Women. She has been a Wales international since 2011, making her senior bow while still a teenager.

Having walked the Women's Championship in their debut season, United have wasted little time in preparing for a first year in the fully professional and much more challenging WSL.

Dutch international midfielder Jackie Groenen was the first signing announced, joining from German club FFC Frankfurt and formerly of Chelsea.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

England defender Abbie McManus then signed on the dotted line after leaving Manchester City, where she had spent nine of the last 10 years. Despite her lengthy affiliation with City, the locally raied centre-back described joining United as her 'childhood dream'.

Both Groenen and McManus will be in action at the Women's World Cup this summer.

