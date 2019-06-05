Maurizio Sarri Move to Juventus 'Stalls' as Chelsea Refuse to Budge Over Compensation

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has seen his proposed summer switch to Italian champions Juventus supposedly 'stall' because the Premier League side are seeking compensation.

Chelsea are not expected to sack Sarri, who, despite appalling treatment from Blues fans and much of the English media, guided the club to third place in the Premier League, the Carabao Cup final and won the Europa League.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Sarri had appeared to be edging closer and closer to joining Juve all week.

There was an interview with Vanity Fair in which he said, "For us Italians, the lure of going home is strong. You feel that something is missing. It was a heavy year. I began to feel the weight of distant friends, my elderly parents who I rarely see."

Sky Italia have also reported since the start of June that the former Napoli boss has 'informed' Chelsea that he wants to leave, with a follow up report a couple of days later alleging that he 'expects to be released' from his contract at Stamford Bridge.

At that time, the latter report also asserted 'there do not appear to be any major obstacles in the way of Sarri succeeding Massimiliano Allegri as Juve boss'.

Maurizio Sarri’s move to Juventus has stalled with Chelsea demanding that the Serie A champions pay the Italian’s £5.3m release clause, Sky in Italy understands. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 5, 2019

However, the latest from Sky Italia now paints a slightly different picture. It is said that Chelsea are 'demanding' that Juventus pay £5.3m in compensation, which appears to be roughly the value of the remaining 13 months on Sarri's contract. And it has left the move stalled for now.

It seems as though Chelsea have learned to be ruthless after the prolonged saga that saw them pay Napoli a reported £5m in compensation to hire Sarri just under a year ago.

Napoli had already replaced him by bringing in ex-Chelsea boss Carlo Ancelotti to lead the team in 2018/19. But having not actually terminated Sarri's contract at Stadio San Paolo, Napoli insisted they were still owed compensation and Chelsea had little choice but to cough up.

Stamford Bridge legend Frank Lampard, who led Derby County to the Championship playoff final in his first season in management, has been the name most heavily linked should Sarri go.