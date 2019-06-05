Maurizio Sarri Move to Juventus 'Stalls' as Chelsea Refuse to Budge Over Compensation

By 90Min
June 05, 2019

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has seen his proposed summer switch to Italian champions Juventus supposedly 'stall' because the Premier League side are seeking compensation.

Chelsea are not expected to sack Sarri, who, despite appalling treatment from Blues fans and much of the English media, guided the club to third place in the Premier League, the Carabao Cup final and won the Europa League.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Sarri had appeared to be edging closer and closer to joining Juve all week.

There was an interview with Vanity Fair in which he said, "For us Italians, the lure of going home is strong. You feel that something is missing. It was a heavy year. I began to feel the weight of distant friends, my elderly parents who I rarely see."

Sky Italia have also reported since the start of June that the former Napoli boss has 'informed' Chelsea that he wants to leave, with a follow up report a couple of days later alleging that he 'expects to be released' from his contract at Stamford Bridge.

At that time, the latter report also asserted 'there do not appear to be any major obstacles in the way of Sarri succeeding Massimiliano Allegri as Juve boss'.

However, the latest from Sky Italia now paints a slightly different picture. It is said that Chelsea are 'demanding' that Juventus pay £5.3m in compensation, which appears to be roughly the value of the remaining 13 months on Sarri's contract. And it has left the move stalled for now.

It seems as though Chelsea have learned to be ruthless after the prolonged saga that saw them pay Napoli a reported £5m in compensation to hire Sarri just under a year ago.

Napoli had already replaced him by bringing in ex-Chelsea boss Carlo Ancelotti to lead the team in 2018/19. But having not actually terminated Sarri's contract at Stadio San Paolo, Napoli insisted they were still owed compensation and Chelsea had little choice but to cough up.

Stamford Bridge legend Frank Lampard, who led Derby County to the Championship playoff final in his first season in management, has been the name most heavily linked should Sarri go.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message