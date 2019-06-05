Moussa Djenepo to Join Southampton From Standard Liege in £14m Deal With Medical Imminent

By 90Min
June 05, 2019

Southampton have agreed a £14m deal to sign Standard Liege winger Moussa Djenepo, with the Mali international set to undergo a medical on Wednesday.

Djenepo has been on Southampton's radar for a number of weeks after he enjoyed an impressive season in the Belgian Pro League, and he now appears set to become Ralph Hasenhuttl's first signing of the summer.

News of the deal comes from the Daily Mail, who state that the £14m fee has already been agreed between both clubs, and Djenepo will soon undertake a medical ahead of finalising the deal.

The only concern left is applying for a work permit for the Malian, although there is hope that Southampton will be able to obtain a work permit for the 20-year-old in the coming days.

Hasenhuttl is eager to rejuvenate his attacking line at St Mary's Stadium, as he looks for versatile players who are capable of making an impact from a number of different areas on the pitch.

CRISTINA QUICLER/GettyImages

In Djenepo, they hope to have found exactly that. Predominantly a left-winger, he has also been used both on the right and as a central striker for Standard Liege, on his way to racking up 11 goals and six assists last season.

If all goes according to plan, the Saints hope to tie up a deal for Djenepo as soon as possible, before moving onto a number of other targets.

Birmingham City starlet Che Adams is also thought to be high on their wish list, as is Everton's Ademola Lookman, who is valued at around £20m. 

David Cannon/GettyImages

Liverpool winger Harry Wilson has also found his name linked with St Mary's, although Hasenhuttl recently admitted (via Sky Sports) that fans should expect a difficult summer as he looks to rebuild the squad with limited transfer funds.

To raise money, the Saints may be forced to sell some players and, given Hasenhuttl's desire to sign new forwards, it could be his current crop who find themselves nearing the exit door. Guido Carrillo, Sofiane Boufal and Charlie Austin have all been linked with moves away from the club, as Hasenhuttl looks to ensure they are not embroiled in a relegation battle next season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message