Real Madrid Pre-Season 2019: Where to Watch Los Blancos Play This Summer

After a very disappointing season in both domestic and European competitions, Real Madrid will now have around six weeks of rest before they travel to America for the International Champions Cup where they will face a number of European heavy-weights.

Los Blancos will then return to Europe in late July to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Audi Cup in Munich.

The Spanish side finished their 2018/19 La Liga campaign third, 19 points behind Barcelona and eight points behind bitter rivals Atletico Madird.

Their Champions League journey came to a halt after losing to Ajax 5-3 on aggregate in the round of 16.

Here's a closer look at who, when and where Zinedine Zidane's side will be playing this summer.

Bayern Munich

Real Madrid will kick off their pre-season with a match against Bundesliga champions and DFB-Pokal winners Bayern Munich on July 20.

The Bavarians clinched their 29th league title after finishing their season two points above Borussia Dortmund.

Last time both teams faced each other was in the Champions League semi-final in 2018. Los Blancos came out as victors after beating the German side 2-1 away and securing a 2-2 draw at the Bernabeu.

When Is Kick-Off? Saturday 20 July What Time Is Kick Off? 1.00 am (UK Time) Where Is it Played? NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

Arsenal

After their encounter with Bayern Munich, Los Blancos will travel around 1,400 miles to Maryland to face Europa League finalists Arsenal.

The Gunners failed to secure a Champions League spot for a third consecutive season, as Unai Emery's side finished fifth in the Premier League, one point behind bitter rivals Tottenham, and succumbed to a 4-1 defeat to Chelsea in the Europa League final.

Last time the north London side faced Los Blancos was in the 2006 group stages of the Champions League.

Then Arsene Wenger's men managed to beat the Spanish side 1-0 at the Bernabeu and secure a 0-0 draw at Highbury.

When Is Kick-Off? Tuesday 23 July What Time Is Kick-Off? 12.00 am (UK Time) Where Is it Played? FedEx Field, Maryland

Atletico Madrid

Los Blancos will move onto a mouth-watering encounter against city rivals Atletico Madrid three days after facing Arsenal.

The fans in New Jersey will experience the heat of a Madrid derby almost 4,000 miles away from the Spanish capital.

Both teams have faced each other three times last season. Atletico came out as victors in the UEFA Super Cup Final in mid-August, after beating Real Madrid 4-2.

In La Liga, Diego Simeone's side secured a 0-0 draw at the Bernabeu in late September, only to succumb to a 3-1 defeat at Wanda Metropolitano in early February.

When Is Kick-Off? Friday 26 July What Time Is Kick-Off? 12.30 am (UK Time) Where Is it Played? MetLife Stadium, New Jersey

Tottenham Hotspur

Real Madrid will then travel back to Europe to take part in the Audi Cup in Munich.

Los Blancos will face Champions League finalists Tottenham Hotspur in the semi-final of the competition on 30 July.

Spurs had a very disappointing end to a very exciting season, after they succumbed to a 2-0 defeat to Liverpool in the Champions League final in Madrid.

The Lilywhites faced Zidane's men in the group stages of the Champions League in 2017. Pochettino's side impressed in both games by securing a 1-1 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu before thrashing Madrid 3-0 at Wembley Stadium.