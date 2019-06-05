Samuel Umtiti 'Refusing to Listen' to Offers as Nelson Semedo Pushes for Barcelona Exit

By 90Min
June 05, 2019

Samuel Umtiti is refusing to listen to offers from other clubs over a potential exit from Barcelona, forcing the Blaugrana to look elsewhere in their quest to raise transfer funds.

The Frenchman was restricted to just 15 appearances last season after suffering a nasty knee injury, and this, coupled with Barcelona's pursuit of Ajax wonderkid Matthijs de Ligt, has prompted rumours of an imminent exit from the club for Umtiti.

However, according to Marca, Umtiti is not prepared to leave the club this summer, and he has even told Barcelona that he will not listen to any offers from clubs who may wish to sign him.

ArsenalManchester City and Manchester United have all been linked with a move for the Frenchman, although Umtiti is not interested in a move to any of them as he only wants to reclaim his place in Barcelona's defence.

Umtiti was a regular part of the team, alongside Gerard Pique, but his injury forced him into a lengthy spell on the sidelines. As a result, fellow Frenchman Clement Lenglet was drafted in, and he has impressed considerably, with many fans calling for him to retain his place next season.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

The club are eager to sell some players to raise transfer funds, with the likes of De Ligt and Valencia's Rodrigo both linked with expensive moves to Camp Nou. Selling Umtiti may have earned Barcelona a sizeable fee, but they must now look to sell the likes of Jasper Cillessen, Philippe Coutinho and Nelson Semedo.

Marca state that Semedo is particularly eager to leave the club this summer, as he does not want to spend another season as backup to Sergi RobertoAtletico Madrid have identified him as a replacement for Juanfran, whilst clubs from the Premier League and Serie A are also thought to be keen, but Barcelona are not interested in selling.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

Whilst he would raise some vital funds, Barcelona do not want to part ways with Semedo, who they see him as an important part of the squad. As of yet, they have refused to enter into negotiations with any interested side, despite Semedo expressing his desire to leave.

As a result, sales will likely come from elsewhere, although it remains to be seen whether they will be able to keep Semedo against his wishes.

