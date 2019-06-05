Virgil van Dijk 'Tells Liverpool' of Desire to Sign New Contract After Incredible Season

By 90Min
June 05, 2019

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has told the club that he wants to sign a new contract to commit his long-term future to the Reds.

The Dutchman still has four years remaining on his current deal but, after impressing in the Premier League and managing to win the Champions League, Van Dijk is now said to be excited about the prospect of spending even longer at Anfield.

News of his supposed decision comes from ESPN, who state that Van Dijk told Liverpool of his desire to sign a new deal long before the Champions League final against Tottenham Hotspur. However, the team's hectic schedule saw both parties decide to delay discussions.

The situation has not changed, with Van Dijk now away on international duty to try help the Netherlands lift the UEFA Nations League trophy this summer, so talks remain on hold, especially since the centre-back is nowhere near the end of his current deal.

All parties involved in the situation are thought to be incredibly relaxed about the prospect of a new contract, with both Van Dijk and his agent optimistic that a deal could be agreed with minimal fuss.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

One of the club's top priorities is to continue to show their commitment to improving, and tying down Van Dijk, who is widely viewed as one of the world's finest in his position, to a new, long-term deal would go a long way to helping their cause.

They have agreed fresh terms with key players such as Mohamed Salah, Alisson and Sadio Mane in the last year, whilst Joel Matip and James Milner are both set to be rewarded with new contracts, and there is a belief that Van Dijk will soon add his name to that list as well.

After becoming the world's most expensive defender when he arrived at Liverpool in January 2018, Van Dijk has gone on to make 72 appearances for the Reds. He has been a vital part of their re-emergence as one of Europe's elite sides, and he has also been tipped to take home this year's Ballon d'Or, even if he doesn't agree.

After picking up the PFA Player of the Season award, Van Dijk is thought to be thoroughly enjoying his time with Liverpool, and he does not want it to end any time soon.

