2019 Women's World Cup - Matchday 2 Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Three huge clashes await the sides in Group A as well as two in Group B, as an action packed day of Women's World Cup football takes place on Saturday.
France kick proceedings off on Friday with the opening fixture of the tournament against South Korea, with the other two sides in the group, Norway and Nigeria going head-to-head in the late kick off the following day.
Before that, one of the standout matches of the group stages takes place as Germany take on China, while Spain face off against South Africa.
Germany vs China
Where to Watch
|When Is Kick Off?
|Saturday 8 June
|What Time Is Kick Off?
|14:00 (GMT)
|Where Is it Played?
|Roazhon Park
|TV Channel/Live Stream?
|BBC One
Team News
The former leads the team with 46 goals in 96 national team appearances and was voted among the top 20 women’s players in the world after a fine season up front for VfL Wolfsburg. Kristin Demann was expected to be part of the World Cup squad but had to withdraw due to a knee injury.
China haven't picked up any injuries during their warm up matches thus far, so are blessed with having star players Wang Shuang and Peng Shimeng ready to fire them to glory.
Predicted Lineups
|Germany
|Schult; Hendrich, Hegering, Elsig, Schweers; Leupolz, Knaak, Huth, Marozsan, Gwinn; Popp
|China
|Shimeng; Liu, Lin, Wu, Ying Wang; Gu, Wei, Tan, Lou; Yang, Wang Shuang
Recent Form
Ladies in red — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) June 6, 2019
T-minus 2 days until the @FIFAWWC begins for our @DFB_Frauen!
WIR #IMTEAM #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/gQPd6qUMzi
Meanwhile, Germany haven't lost a match since the beginning of last year, and are currently on a run of three wins from their last four fixtures. During that time they've seen off France, Sweden and Chile, with the other result being a draw with Japan.
Here's how both sides have fared in their last five fixtures:
|Germany
|China
|Germany 2-0 Chile (30/05)
|France 2-1 China (31/05)
|Germany 2-2 Japan (09/04)
|China 1(2)-1(4) Netherlands (06/03)
|Sweden 1-2 Germany (06/04)
|Denmark 1-0 China (04/03)
|France 0-1 Germany (28/02)
|China 1-3 Norway (01/03)
|Germany 0-0 Spain (13/11/18)
|Korea Republic 0-1 China (20/01)
Prediction
Spain vs South Africa
Where to Watch
|When Is Kick Off?
|Saturday 8 June
|What Time Is Kick Off?
|17:00 (GMT)
|Where Is it Played?
|Stade Oceane
|TV Channel/Live Stream?
|BBC One Red Button
Team News
Its been smooth sailing for Jorge Vilda's side in the build up to the tournament, with injuries not hampering preparations.
That means star players such as Jennifer Hermoso will lead the line for Spain, though their are many other talented players in the squad.
Just as with the Spanish, no player has had to withdraw from the South African team as of yet, as Desiree Ellis boasts a fully fit squad ahead of their opening fixture.
Predicted Lineups
|Spain
|Panos; Leon, Pereira, Paredes, Corredera; Meseguer, Putellas, Losada, Sampedro; Jenni, Caldentey
|South Africa
|Dlamini; Vilakazi, Matlou, Mbane, Ramalepe; Jane, Biyana, Mthandi, Motlhalo, Kgatlana; Fulutulidu
Recent Form
South Africa's @Banyana_Banyana will be led by coach @descaptain at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup. She has a tough task on her hands as she will lead her troops into battle against Spain, China and Germany.#FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/4LDjtkRzhX— SuperSport_ (@SuperSportTV) June 6, 2019
For the Spaniards, two draws from their last two games followed a 4-0 demolition of Cameroon as well as an excellent win over Brazil, with those two results sandwiching a 2-1 loss to England.
Here's how both sides have fared in their last five fixtures:
|Spain
|South Africa
|Spain 1-1 Japan (02/06)
|South Africa 2-7 Norway (02/06)
|Spain 0-0 Canada (24/05)
|United States 3-0 South Africa (12/05)
|Spain 4-0 Cameroon (17/05)
|South Africa 1-1 Jamaica (07/04)
|England 2-1 Spain (09/04)
|Finland 3-0 South Africa (06/03)
|Spain 2-1 Brazil (05/04)
|Czech Republic 2-1 South Africa (04/03)
Prediction
Prediction: Spain 3-1 South Africa
Norway vs Nigeria
Where to Watch
|When Is Kick Off?
|Saturday 8 June
|What Time Is Kick Off?
|20:00 (GMT)
|Where Is it Played?
|Stade Auguste-Delaune
|TV Channel/Live Stream?
|BBC One Red Button
Team News
On the other hand, Thomas Dennerby's Nigeria side have trained well in the build up to the competition, with the Swede having a fully fit squad to work with.
Predicted Lineups
|Norway
|Hjelmseth; Minde, Thorisdottir, Mjelde, Synne Hansen; Reiten, Engen, Risa, Sævik; Graham Hansen, Herlovsen
|Nigeria
|Oluehi; Ebere, Ebi, Ikidi, Ohale; Chikwelu, Ayinde, Oparanozie, Okobi, Imo; Kanu
Recent Form
The Norwegian's are in good form ahead of their World Cup opener as they bid for a second World Cup success.
They obliterated South Africa in their final warm up game and sealed the Algarve Cup title with a 3-0 win over Poland this year.
Kampen er slutt og ender med hele 7-2 til Norge. Om seks dager starter VM mot Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/GcPLJrXhpZ— Fotballandslaget (@nff_landslag) June 2, 2019
For Nigeria it is something of a mixed bag, with two wins and three losses from their last five fixtures, in matches that have seen plenty of goals.
Here's how both sides have fared in their last five fixtures:
|Norway
|Nigeria
|South Africa2-7 Norway (02/06)
|Canada 2-1 Nigeria (08/04)
|New Zealand 1-0 Norway (09/04)
|Nigeria 3-0 Thailand (06/03)
|Poland 0-3 Norway (06/03)
|Nigeria 0-1 Belgium (04/03)
|China 1-3 Norway (01/03)
|Slovakia 3-4 Nigeria (01/03)
|Norway 2-1 Denmark (27/02)
|Nigeria 1-4 Austria (27/02)
Prediction
It should be Norway who get off to a winning start, though the Nigerians certainly pose a significant threat.
Prediction: Norway 2-1 Nigeria