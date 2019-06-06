2019 Women's World Cup - Matchday 2 Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Three huge clashes await the sides in Group A as well as two in Group B, as an action packed day of Women's World Cup football takes place on Saturday.

France kick proceedings off on Friday with the opening fixture of the tournament against South Korea, with the other two sides in the group, Norway and Nigeria going head-to-head in the late kick off the following day.

Before that, one of the standout matches of the group stages takes place as Germany take on China, while Spain face off against South Africa.

Germany vs China

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 8 June
What Time Is Kick Off? 14:00 (GMT)
Where Is it Played? Roazhon Park
TV Channel/Live Stream? BBC One

Team News

Germany have key players Alexandra Popp and Dzsenifer Marozsan fit and able to start Saturday's game.
Alexandra Popp

The former leads the team with 46 goals in 96 national team appearances and was voted among the top 20 women’s players in the world after a fine season up front for VfL Wolfsburg. Kristin Demann was expected to be part of the World Cup squad but had to withdraw due to a knee injury.


China haven't picked up any injuries during their warm up matches thus far, so are blessed with having star players Wang Shuang and Peng Shimeng ready to fire them to glory.

Predicted Lineups

Germany Schult; Hendrich, Hegering, Elsig, Schweers; Leupolz, Knaak, Huth, Marozsan, Gwinn; Popp
China Shimeng; Liu, Lin, Wu, Ying Wang; Gu, Wei, Tan, Lou; Yang, Wang Shuang

Recent Form

China head into this monumental clash on a torrid run of four straight defeats, the most recent of which coming in their final warm up game, a 2-1 loss to this years' hosts France. 

Prior to that, they lost three Algarve Cup matches against Norway, Denmark and the Netherlands respectively.
Linda Dallmann,Sara Daebritz,Carolin Simon,Leonie Maier,Marina Hegering,Verena Schweers

Meanwhile, Germany haven't lost a match since the beginning of last year, and are currently on a run of three wins from their last four fixtures. During that time they've seen off France, Sweden and Chile, with the other result being a draw with Japan.

Here's how both sides have fared in their last five fixtures:

Germany China
Germany 2-0 Chile (30/05) France 2-1 China (31/05)
Germany 2-2 Japan (09/04) China 1(2)-1(4) Netherlands (06/03)
Sweden 1-2 Germany (06/04) Denmark 1-0 China (04/03)
France 0-1 Germany (28/02) China 1-3 Norway (01/03)
Germany 0-0 Spain (13/11/18) Korea Republic 0-1 China (20/01)

Prediction


With both sides in such contrasting form heading into Saturday's clash, the wise decision would be to back the nation with the momentum. In that case, its Germany full steam ahead.

Prediction: Germany 2-0 China

Spain vs South Africa

Michael Steele/GettyImages

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 8 June
What Time Is Kick Off? 17:00 (GMT)
Where Is it Played? Stade Oceane
TV Channel/Live Stream? BBC One Red Button

Team News

Its been smooth sailing for Jorge Vilda's side in the build up to the tournament, with injuries not hampering preparations. 

That means star players such as Jennifer Hermoso will lead the line for Spain, though their are many other talented players in the squad.

Jennifer Hermoso

Just as with the Spanish, no player has had to withdraw from the South African team as of yet, as Desiree Ellis boasts a fully fit squad ahead of their opening fixture.

Predicted Lineups

Spain Panos; Leon, Pereira, Paredes, Corredera; Meseguer, Putellas, Losada, Sampedro; Jenni, Caldentey
South Africa Dlamini; Vilakazi, Matlou, Mbane, Ramalepe; Jane, Biyana, Mthandi, Motlhalo, Kgatlana; Fulutulidu


Recent Form

South Africa defied the odds to reach their first ever World Cup finals, however it has been a rough ride since then as they gear up for their first match in the tournament. The Banyana Banyana have failed to win a game all calendar year, including a heavy 7-2 defeat to Norway in their last outing.

For the Spaniards, two draws from their last two games followed a 4-0 demolition of Cameroon as well as an excellent win over Brazil, with those two results sandwiching a 2-1 loss to England.

Here's how both sides have fared in their last five fixtures:

Spain South Africa
Spain 1-1 Japan (02/06) South Africa 2-7 Norway (02/06)
Spain 0-0 Canada (24/05) United States 3-0 South Africa (12/05)
Spain 4-0 Cameroon (17/05) South Africa 1-1 Jamaica (07/04)
England 2-1 Spain (09/04) Finland 3-0 South Africa (06/03)
Spain 2-1 Brazil (05/04) Czech Republic 2-1 South Africa (04/03)

Prediction

Few will look past a Spanish win, given their 12th-place world FIFA ranking in comparison to South Africa's 49th-place ranking. Easy win for Spain.

Prediction: Spain 3-1 South Africa

Norway vs Nigeria

FBL-AFR-WAFU-WOMEN-NGR-CIV

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 8 June
What Time Is Kick Off? 20:00 (GMT)
Where Is it Played? Stade Auguste-Delaune
TV Channel/Live Stream? BBC One Red Button

Team News

Norway are missing the world's best player in Ada Hegerberg, who is sitting out the tournament after a highly publicised protest against equality in the game.
EUR-C1-LYON-BARCELONA-FBL

On the other hand, Thomas Dennerby's Nigeria side have trained well in the build up to the competition, with the Swede having a fully fit squad to work with.

Predicted Lineups

Norway Hjelmseth; Minde, Thorisdottir, Mjelde, Synne Hansen; Reiten, Engen, Risa, Sævik; Graham Hansen, Herlovsen
Nigeria Oluehi; Ebere, Ebi, Ikidi, Ohale; Chikwelu, Ayinde, Oparanozie, Okobi, Imo; Kanu

Recent Form

The Norwegian's are in good form ahead of their World Cup opener as they bid for a second World Cup success. 

They obliterated South Africa in their final warm up game and sealed the Algarve Cup title with a 3-0 win over Poland this year.

For Nigeria it is something of a mixed bag, with two wins and three losses from their last five fixtures, in matches that have seen plenty of goals.

Here's how both sides have fared in their last five fixtures:

Norway Nigeria
South Africa2-7 Norway (02/06) Canada 2-1 Nigeria (08/04)
New Zealand 1-0 Norway (09/04) Nigeria 3-0 Thailand (06/03)
Poland 0-3 Norway (06/03) Nigeria 0-1 Belgium (04/03)
China 1-3 Norway (01/03) Slovakia 3-4 Nigeria (01/03)
Norway 2-1 Denmark (27/02) Nigeria 1-4 Austria (27/02)

Prediction

FIFA-ranked 12th in the world, it is understandable to see why nations are fearing Norway ahead of the finals. 

Granted, their Ballon d'Or winning striker wont be present, but they boast considerable firepower in the form of Isabell Herlovsen, who will be a menace to the Nigerian backline.
FBL-WC-2019-WOMEN-NOR

It should be Norway who get off to a winning start, though the Nigerians certainly pose a significant threat.


Prediction: Norway 2-1 Nigeria

