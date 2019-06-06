2019 Women's World Cup - Matchday 2 Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Three huge clashes await the sides in Group A as well as two in Group B, as an action packed day of Women's World Cup football takes place on Saturday.

France kick proceedings off on Friday with the opening fixture of the tournament against South Korea, with the other two sides in the group, Norway and Nigeria going head-to-head in the late kick off the following day.

Before that, one of the standout matches of the group stages takes place as Germany take on China, while Spain face off against South Africa.

Germany vs China

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 8 June What Time Is Kick Off? 14:00 (GMT) Where Is it Played? Roazhon Park TV Channel/Live Stream? BBC One Team News

Germany have key players Alexandra Popp and Dzsenifer Marozsan fit and able to start Saturday's game.



The former leads the team with 46 goals in 96 national team appearances and was voted among the top 20 women’s players in the world after a fine season up front for VfL Wolfsburg. Kristin Demann was expected to be part of the World Cup squad but had to withdraw due to a knee injury.

China haven't picked up any injuries during their warm up matches thus far, so are blessed with having star players Wang Shuang and Peng Shimeng ready to fire them to glory. Predicted Lineups Germany Schult; Hendrich, Hegering, Elsig, Schweers; Leupolz, Knaak, Huth, Marozsan, Gwinn; Popp China Shimeng; Liu, Lin, Wu, Ying Wang; Gu, Wei, Tan, Lou; Yang, Wang Shuang Recent Form

China head into this monumental clash on a torrid run of four straight defeats, the most recent of which coming in their final warm up game, a 2-1 loss to this years' hosts France.





Prior to that, they lost three Algarve Cup matches against Norway, Denmark and the Netherlands respectively.



Ladies in red 



T-minus 2 days until the @FIFAWWC begins for our @DFB_Frauen! 



WIR #IMTEAM #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/gQPd6qUMzi — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) June 6, 2019 Meanwhile, Germany haven't lost a match since the beginning of last year, and are currently on a run of three wins from their last four fixtures. During that time they've seen off France, Sweden and Chile, with the other result being a draw with Japan. Here's how both sides have fared in their last five fixtures: Germany China Germany 2-0 Chile (30/05) France 2-1 China (31/05) Germany 2-2 Japan (09/04) China 1(2)-1(4) Netherlands (06/03) Sweden 1-2 Germany (06/04) Denmark 1-0 China (04/03) France 0-1 Germany (28/02) China 1-3 Norway (01/03) Germany 0-0 Spain (13/11/18) Korea Republic 0-1 China (20/01)

Prediction





With both sides in such contrasting form heading into Saturday's clash, the wise decision would be to back the nation with the momentum. In that case, its Germany full steam ahead.





Prediction: Germany 2-0 China

Spain vs South Africa

Michael Steele/GettyImages

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 8 June What Time Is Kick Off? 17:00 (GMT) Where Is it Played? Stade Oceane TV Channel/Live Stream? BBC One Red Button